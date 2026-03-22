Source: The Hwange murderers who forgot flies can’t keep a secret – herald

You Can’t Make This Up!

YOU know you have made a series of poor life choices when the universe decides to expose your crime not through forensic science, but through a gang of particularly judgemental flies.

Let us set the scene in Hwange, where Prayer Mpofu (25) and Gamelihle Ndlovu (30) have just earned themselves a 20-year all-inclusive stay in prison. Their crime? Murder. Their motivation? Goats.

It started simply enough. Professor Siamafuno (35) had the audacity to accuse these two gentlemen of stealing his goats. Now, in a rural setting, there are time-honoured ways to handle this: dialogue, community elders or simply agreeing to disagree over a beer.

But Prayer and Gamelihle decided to go with option four: spectacular, self-destructive foolishness. By 9pm, they had lured the unsuspecting Professor to a homestead under the guise of “settling the dispute”.

Surprise! It was a trap.

What followed was a violent tag-team event involving sjamboks and a knobkerrie.

As if that was not enough, a third accomplice, Edwell Mpofu — currently on the run — joined in with an Okapi knife for good measure.

The Professor sadly lost his life over a livestock disagreement that started with accusations and ended with a homicide.

Now, here is where our dynamic duo’s IQ really begins to plummet. Realising they had just killed a man, they did not confess. They did not flee to another country. Instead, they returned the next day to burn the body.

When the body awkwardly refused to incinerate properly — because amateur arson is hard — they buried what was left in a shallow grave behind the homestead.

Yes. A shallow grave. Behind the house. The equivalent of hiding your car keys in the fridge and hoping no one notices. But they underestimated two things: the community’s curiosity and the relentless tattletale nature of insects.

Within days, suspicious flies began loitering above the burial site. Villagers, noticing that the local fly population was acting like they had just found a five-star buffet, decided to investigate.

On June 2, 2025, they made the grim discovery. Last week, justice caught up with the pair.

As they begin their 20-year stretch, let us take a moment to appreciate the math: two lives ruined, one man dead, all over goats that may or may not have existed.

The moral of the story? If you are going to commit a crime, for goodness’ sake, do not let the flies be the ones to turn you in.

Also, maybe just have the conversation. It’s cheaper, it’s legal and it doesn’t attract bugs.