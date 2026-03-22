Source: Women’s University honours founders – herald

Zimpapers Reporter

THE Women’s University in Africa Board of Trustees recently unveiled a curatorial exhibition, Founders in Focus: Stories of Vision and Resilience, celebrating the pioneering leadership of Professor Hope Sadza and Dr Fay Chung.

The event, held during Women’s Month under the theme “Give to Gain”, highlighted the enduring struggle for gender equality in education and the transformative legacies of the institution’s founders.

In a statement, the university’s board of trustees said: “Prof Sadza and Dr Chung showed us that education is the most powerful tool for dismantling inequality. Through curated displays, archival materials and interpretive panels, the exhibition placed Prof Sadza’s and Dr Chung’s achievements within broader histories of women’s leadership, advocacy and social transformation.

“Attendees were invited to reflect critically on the social, cultural and institutional barriers women have faced and the progress made in dismantling those obstacles.”

Every panel and artefact told a story of resilience against cultural and institutional barriers, said the statement.

“Visitors were invited not just to observe history, but to actively engage with it.”

The statement said the exhibition highlighted the university’s ongoing commitment to gender parity.

“Our founders believed that women’s voices must thrive in every sector of society.

“By situating their work in today’s context, we remind ourselves that the journey toward equality is continuous.”