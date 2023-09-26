The Perfect Casino Games for Newbies

There are hundreds of online casinos offering thousands of different games to players. Many of them come with attractive bonuses and a chance to win even more attractive prizes and jackpots. It shouldn’t be a surprise that the number of casino players is growing day after day.

Newcomers could feel overwhelmed by the large number of casino games to try when first registering at an online casino. So, we thought it would be useful to recommend a few casino games that are perfect for newbies. As for the casinos where to play them, check out the reviews at playcasino.co.za.

Low-volatility slot machines

One of the most important metrics when choosing a slot machine is its volatility. It is an indicator of the game’s hit frequency – a high-volatility slot machine will pay out less frequently, while a low-volatility one more often.

Mind you, more frequent payouts might sound like more money to win, but this is not necessarily true. But low-volatility slots are more satisfying and more fun to play. They are the perfect way for newcomers to get into the loop. Also, it’s the perfect way to keep things casual until they get to know how casino games work.

Baccarat

One of the most passive and easiest-to-understand table games at casinos is baccarat. Invented in the 15th century, the game has a set of simple rules: the dealer reveals cards for the player and the banker, and the hand that has a total value closer to 9 wins. If the total exceeds 9, the number at the tens position is eliminated, leaving only the ones (as in 16 becomes 6).

When played in a random number generator setting, baccarat is a quick game of chance with no strategy involved. When played in a live-dealer format, though, it becomes an exciting game with plenty of anticipation and the possibility for frequent wins. If you are lucky, of course.

Learning baccarat is easy, and it is a truly lazy game, with everything done by the dealer. In short, it’s perfect for a newcomer.

Blackjack

Slot machines and baccarat are fun games, but hardly a challenge, mostly because they are passive games. In blackjack, in turn, things are different: here, the players can actually decide how to proceed.

The best thing about blackjack is that you can play it as strategically or as based on chance alone as you want. You can do your homework, study the rules that apply and the strategies you can use to play for profit, or leave things in the hands of chance, and play it for fun. Either way, blackjack is a fun game that’s worth your time at an online casino.

If you are a newbie at an online casino, start with a few low-volatility slot machines, and play them for fun. Then, make your way to the gaming tables and check out some baccarat, just to get the hang of it. Finally, dive into the most fun of them all, and learn the rules and strategies of blackjack. By this time, you’ll be well-versed in the world of casinos thanks to the perfect games for newbies.