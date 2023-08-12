Source: The PVO Amendment Bill: Sent to President for Signature
BILL WATCH 30/2023
Parliament has told Veritas that this Bill has been sent to the President for assent and signature.
The President’s Office will now send copies of the Bill to the Attorney-General for a certificate stating that the Bill is in legal order and the President can sign it.
It seems likely therefore that the Bill will be published as an Act in the near future, probably before polling day.
