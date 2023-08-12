The PVO Amendment Bill: Sent to President for Signature

0

Source: The PVO Amendment Bill: Sent to President for Signature

BILL WATCH 30/2023

Parliament has told Veritas that this Bill has been sent to the President for assent and signature.

The President’s Office will now send copies of the Bill to the Attorney-General for a certificate stating that the Bill is in legal order and the President can sign it.

It seems likely therefore that the Bill will be published as an Act in the near future, probably before polling day.

Veritas makes every effort to ensure reliable information, but cannot take legal responsibility for information supplied.

Related posts:

  1. No voter registration at inspection centres: Zec 
  2. Progress on Bills 30th May to 1st June
  3. Veritas calls for end of victims of torture
  4. Patriot Act Now Law with effect from Friday 14th July 2023
  5. Extension of Time for Postal Voting
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *