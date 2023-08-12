Source: Zimbabwe election: Candidates attempt to woo the youth

Later this month, millions of Zimbabweans will head to the polls.

Some, like Tinotenda Mandizha – who is 25 and unemployed – will vote for the very first time.

He belongs to a vast generation of young Zimbabweans that have only ever known economic chaos, rocketing prices and a country on the brink of infrastructural collapse.

Although a dozen candidates are vying for the presidential spot, the main contest is between incumbent Emmerson Mnangagwa of the longtime ruling ZANU-PF party, and Nelson Chamisa, of the new Citizens Coalition for Change.

They’re going all out to woo younger voters: blasting out hugely popular dancehall music at campaign rallies, posting social media videos of pop stars and sporting heroes, and fielding younger candidates in parliamentary and council contests.

All in an effort to win over a generation of voters who were just children when long-time ruler Robert Mugabe was ousted six years ago.

But Tinotenda, who eeks out a living selling his mother’s handmade wares isn’t convinced change will happen.

“I am appealing with the authorities to hear our cries and address our concerns. Our cries are not being heard as young people, we do not have jobs.”

Three quarters of the country’s population is under 34.

And one-sixth of the registered electorate are first time voters.

Elections watchdog officer Brighton Tamberekera believes their vote will determine the outcome – provided it’s free and fair.

“What we know is that in the voters roll, we have about 1 million voters who are going to vote for the first time”

“We are talking of 1 million voters who will be ushered in a closely contested election, so, there is high probability that this election will be decided by the first time voters.”

Incumbent Mnangagwa has promised to extend economic opportunities to the youth in sectors such as agriculture and mining.

While Chamisa has promised to create youth jobs youth by boosting the informal sector.