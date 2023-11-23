Source: The Relevance Of Brutality, Infiltration & Dictatorship In Shaping @CCCZimbabwe’s Constitution!
After all the analysis & propaganda, it’s important to restate the facts:
b. @ZECzim is likely to have had a copy of that same Constitution & a letter from @nelsonchamisa since before the Aug 2023 elections & yet kept quiet & acted on Tshabangu’s illegal recall letters. That should have been enough to have avoided all recalls from the beginning!
c. Away from the understandable noise, if you look at the grim political reality, extrapolating from this, say if you were in a marriage & had been divorced several times & each time you were left financially & materially poorer, would you not consider employing an extreme measure to prevent such a recurrence?
d. Is the very bizarre fact that such as clear an imposter as Tshabangu has audaciously succeeded in recalling MPs belonging to a bona fide & different opposition political party not actually vindicate that the very extreme measure that @nelsonchamisa ended up taking was objectively & reasonably necessary to stem such an occurrence & was still not enough?
e. Tragically, is not the real question that the level of brutality & dictatorship that has now been established in Zimbabwe can now only be adequately met by such equally extreme measures – just to try and achieve survival?
f. The real question then to ask is, if such a demonstrably extreme & skewed Constitution is not enough to stop ED from hijacking an opposition political party & not for the first time, then what will be?
g. What ED is actually perversely doing is, on a dictatorship spectrum, to raise the level of extreme dictatorship to such an extent that, if an opposition leader tried to react to it to achieve preservation, the focus / spotlight would actually be on the opposition leader & the measures they have taken to respond to him & not ED’s conduct.
h. The above theory can only be understood better by shifting attention from the CCC Constitution back to ED’s own conduct.
i. When ED came to power via the coup, all his political opponents in ZANU PF felt that they had to flee. Those who were brave enough not to were arrested.
j. Before ED came to power, he was universally acknowledged to be the power behind Robert Mugabe’s throne, perhaps together with Chiwenga, War Vets, the military & the rest of the security apparatus.
k. The national Constitution & the party Constitution were both overridden by ED not only in November 2017 but on several occasions since then.
l. On 1 August 2018, for the first time in independent Zimbabwe, soldiers openly fired live ammunition on unarmed civilians who were fleeing from them. A subsequent COI commissioned by none other than ED himself established culpability & recommendations still to be addressed to this day.
m. It was very clear that electoral theft took place in the 2018 election, just as it is clear that it also took place in August 2023.
n. In August 2023, we saw many 4ED parallel structures mushrooming up ahead of the elections. We also saw FAZ coming to the fore & relegating the military in running elections.
p. The question is, why would a ruling & democratic party confident of a free & fair victory need it’s leader’s campaign to be led by parallel structures?
q. The answer is simply that ED did not want to be beholden to his party & to the military. He wanted to achieve his “victory” independently & to attain & retain power that way so that he would have a free reign.
r. The activities and unprecedented prominence of 4ED parallel structures clearly contravene the ZANU PF Constitution while the reliance on FAZ was patently unConstitutional.
s. So ED is at a level where he can retain power without reliance on his party, on elections and without being constrained by the national Constitution. He is his own man.
t. You heard him a few days ago boasting that he literally built the country’s national security infrastructure & that this allows him to be a step ahead of his opponents.
u. Because ED uses various measures to neutralise his opponents. He can use proxies like he did with Khupe & Mwonzora, and now Tshabangu. He can jail you indefinitely like the Sikhala situation. He can use smart propaganda via varakashi & some unlikely outlets as well.
v. He can engineer defections like we have seen with Gutu, Dube, Timveos & others. He can ban you from contesting like we saw with @Hon_Kasukuwere. Hell, he can even bully Presidents & nations like we saw with @HHichilema! And what happened to @MusengeziSybeth’s case? All of that stuff will start playing with your mind almost to the point of insanity & paranoia!
w. So the question my fellow citizens is, how exactly is one supposed to contest with ED fairly? He asks of you to comply with laws that he does not comply with, & which he can change at a whim. Sometimes he deploys his Lawyer too, for good measure!
x. The cumulative impact of the above factors means that if you are a genuine or credible threat to ED you will probably think that whatever you are going to do is never going to be enough to stop him, so you go for the most extreme measure you can think of, which is what has brought us to @CCCZimbabwe’s current Constitution.
y. It’s directly borne out of attempting to run away from ED’s ghost! The tragic reality of the nature of politics that ED has prosecuted means that many well meaning people have stayed well clear of Zimbabwean politics, both in ZANU PF and in the opposition, for fear of encountering physical harm.
z. This has in turn affected the quality / calibre of leaders participating in our body politic in both ZANU PF & the opposition. What we see in both parties is not the creme de la creme of Zimbabwean politics credentials wise! It’s more like an aggregate of the bravest (opposition), most reckless, most evil, greediest and most corrupt (ZANU PF!)
aa. That CCC Constitution you see is a direct result of & response to ED’s toxic & evil kind of politics. This has poisoned our body politic for generations to come.
bb. Let me remind you that – that very extreme Constitution has somehow not been enough to stop Tshabangu! Why do you think that is? You won’t believe the answer! It’s either it’s not extreme enough, or it was never the problem in the first place!
cc. You all have to reflect. Ask yourself this question. If we remove @nelsonchamisa & @CCCZimbabwe from the political scene and build a brand new party with a world renowned Constitution, would ED suddenly change & allow free, fair, democratic & credible elections?
dd. Read some history, including Zimbabwean history, move to our neighbours, South Africa. Look at the intimate connection between the kind of politics that the oppressors executed and the reaction of the liberation movements.
ee. You will see that their response was shaped by the prevailing political environment and they were forced to evolve and adapt. That evolution & adaptation took various forms. This is exactly what has transpired with @CCCZimbabwe’s constitution.
ff. Our reaction to it is down to the fact that we are all in denial about how far our country has fallen down the democratic path. The yardstick we are using to measure that Constitution is unrealistic.
gg. We are imagining its existence in a normal democratic country. The reality is that we are the kings of sham elections & counterfeit democracy!
hh. As I am writing this post today, we do not have a legitimate government or President in Zimbabwe & the MPs that were elected on the opposition slate, against all odds are being decimated via illegal recalls, all in broad day light and all the while in clear contravention of a sound & democratic Constitution & the will of the electorate.
ii. If anything, it’s right that @nelsonchamisa & @CCCZimbabwe are being vilified for having such a Constitution – because it makes it highly unlikely that they would ever make such a mistake in a democratic Zimbabwe!
jj. Yet if you are all democrats and rightly expressing your outrage against CCC & Chamisa, since we agree we can all multi-task, then why are you also not expressing the same outrage against ED & his regime at the same time at the carnage that he was wrought upon our democracy since he is in power.
kk. Surely we can do both together & clean our democracy! If we are not doing that, chances are that we have been victims of subterfuge / a smart dictatorship / disinformation campaign which seeks to strangely hold the opposition to account while giving a free reign to the dictatorship that is actually in power!
COMMENTS