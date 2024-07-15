The Vine choir cements dominance 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

The Vine choir on stage, backed by a 100-member orchestra and 30-piece choir, at the group’s 10th anniversary celebrations at the Rainbow Towers on Saturday

Tafadzwa Zimoyo, Entertainment Editor

Chef-d’oeuvre!

Yes, that word exists and it means a masterpiece.

Globally the prestigious Vienna Philharmonic is a name synonymous with the pomp, pageantry and grandeur of the orchestral tradition. Unfailingly faithful to the rich history of Western classical music, the Vienna Phil have, throughout their 177-year history, been applauded by the likes of Richard Wagner, Anton Bruckner, Johannes Brahms and Gustav Mahler, for putting up a good show.

They are perhaps best known for their New Year’s Concert, broadcast globally on January 1, each year, featuring note-perfect, rousing renditions of the Johann Strauss classics.

Zimbabwe can best be considered as one country tapping into the concept, after The Vine choir put up a classic act on Saturday.

The choir is celebrating 10 years in the music scene. Theirs has been a trailblazing career, a story too difficult for all and sundry to ignore.

Who knew anything good could come out of Nazareth? Who knew that the Rainbow Towers auditorium could have such a grand set-up, mirroring the one at the just-ended BET awards?

The Vine choir’s creativity amazed many, who ended up acknowledging that the local gospel music sector was in safe hands.

Apart from the full auditorium, the stage had close to 180 performers each time there was an act.

These included a 100-piece orchestra from Johannesburg, a 30-piece brass section, a 30-member choir and 30 children from the Adventist Pathfinders, all coming together to support The Vine choir.

Led by award-winning gospel sensation Everton Mlalazi, the group displayed dazzling acts as they dished out tune after tune, backed by the long but seasoned gospel entourage.

Their fashion sense too was on point, as they represented the African tribe with a mesmerising spectacle. They were clad in shimmering designer gowns, blended with an African material, which was patched to their outfit, signifying ubuntu.

As if this was not enough, the icing on the cake was the special line-up of international performers that included American singers Jekalyn Carr and Vashawn Mitchell, as well as Annatoria from the United Kingdom.

Indeed, this is how to celebrate the 10th anniversary.

Mlalazi performed with Vashawn Mitchell, surprising many, who could not help but marvel at the combination.

The programme was hosted by radio personality Becky K, Keisha Mlalazi (Everton’s daughter), Barry Manandi and Kudaira Tagwireyi, who announced that the celebrations were scheduled to continue to Sunday (yesterday) at the same venue.

The quartet flawlessly sailed through the event.

“Please come again tomorrow, free of charge, same venue, but now you are going to be enjoying more performances by the visiting artistes as they will be singing the crowd’s favourite songs. Saturday was a celebration of The Vine, hence time slots were limited, but tomorrow (Sunday) doors open at 2pm and everyone is invited,” said one of the organisers.

The Sunday concert was dubbed, “Thanksgiving,” and featured VaShawn, Annatoria, Everton Mlalazi and Jekalyn Carr.

No glitches and hiccups were recorded during the show, thanks to the Scarlet Media and Ginger Apple led by Rumbidzai Matinanga, who made sure everything went according to script.

Stage team, Events Evolution, need no introduction as they delivered an excellent service.

This is the second time the group has sent tongues wagging, not with their performances, but creative and polished stage work.

One of the guests at the event, businessman-cum-elder Kudakwashe Tagwireyi, applauded the efforts of the choral group to dish out a performance of such magnitude.

Asked on what he considers to be his memorable time with the Vine, Tagwireyi said it was in 2014.

“When Everton came to me about the group in 2014, while he was with Lighthouse, he said, let’s start something that is going to revolutionise gospel music. It hit me and I didn’t hesitate to support and work with the group. Ever since, I have never missed their concert and have been very supportive,” he said.

Both events (Saturday and Sunday) were highly attended by local celebrities, socialities, musicians, producers, models and business tycoons among others.