Illegal Borrowdale billboard suspects back in court

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Prosper Dembedza, Herald Correspondent

TWO men from Borrowdale suburb in Harare, who erected an allegedly illegal billboard denouncing a property developing company, will be back in court on July 29 for their trial.

Grant Russel, a director of Fairclot Investments, and Mark Strathen of Paragon Printing are facing criminal nuisance charges.

In the long-running legal battle the two, last year, filed an application for refusal of further remand, through their former lawyer Mr Tendai Biti, saying they had a prospect of success in their application for an appeal filed at the Supreme Court on other points of law.

They also challenged a High Court order to proceed to trial after an unsuccessful attempt to have the charges quashed.

But Harare magistrate Mrs Evelyn Mashavakure dismissed their application for refusal of remand that same year, saying there was no need to remove them from remand as no reason was submitted in court on why the two should be removed. There was no order for stay of proceedings and no document showing the appeal at the Supreme Court was still not determined.

Magistrate Mashavakure also advised the accused persons to follow up on the appeal application with the Registrar of the Supreme Court for the update.

“You need to provide something from the Registrar to show you have been following on the matter,” she said.