Source: There is No Such Thing as a Constitutional Coup

Once again, I find myself compelled to confront the dangerous rhetoric that emerged in the aftermath of the 2017 coup that propelled Emmerson Mnangagwa into power. Mnangagwa and his cronies shamelessly labeled the coup as a “constitutional coup,” an oxymoronic term that I fervently disagree with. Let us strip away the veil of deception and address the truth: a coup is what it is—a treasonous act.