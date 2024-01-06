Source: There is No Such Thing as a Constitutional Coup
The term “constitutional coup,” coined by Mnangagwa and his loyalists, seeks to whitewash the dark reality of their actions, perpetuating the notion that their seizure of power was somehow justified and constitutional. This distortion of language is not only absurd but also dangerous, as it seeks to deceive and manipulate the masses, further eroding the foundations of democracy in our nation.
Let us be clear: a coup, by its very nature, is an unlawful and illegitimate overthrow of a government. It is a violent seizure of power outside the realms of legality and constitutional order. To label such an act as “constitutional” is a slap in the face of the principles and values that should guide our nation. It dismisses the rule of law and emboldens those who seek to gain power through undemocratic means.
The 2017 coup in Zimbabwe was characterized by the military’s intervention, placing former President Robert Mugabe under house arrest and effectively removing him from power. The military’s actions were justified as an attempt to rid the nation of corruption and restore economic stability. However, these justifications conveniently ignore the fact that the coup itself was a flagrant violation of our constitutional order.
Mnangagwa and his cronies went to great lengths to convince the world that this was not a traditional coup but rather a constitutional realignment. They emphasized the peaceful nature of the transition, the retention of certain constitutional structures, and their commitment to democracy. However, these mere facades cannot hide the fact that the actions taken were an affront to our democratic principles.
The military’s intervention was not sanctioned by any legal process or constitutional authority. The power grab was executed with force, suppressing the will of the people, and robbing them of their agency. Such actions fundamentally undermine the very essence of democracy, as they disregard the importance of popular consent and respect for the rule of law.
Furthermore, the aftermath of the coup has revealed a deep entrenchment of power within Mnangagwa’s regime. Rather than ushering in a period of democratic reform and transparency, we have witnessed a consolidation of power, a tightening grip on dissent, and a blatant disregard for human rights. Mnangagwa’s cronies now enjoy positions of influence and political power, perpetuating the same corrupt practices and oppressive tactics we had hoped to leave in the past.
The term “constitutional coup” not only masks the undemocratic nature of the power seizure but also fails to acknowledge the broader implications for our society. Mnangagwa’s actions have left a lasting impact on our institutions, our trust in the political process, and our societal fabric. The erosion of constitutional values and the embrace of arbitrary power threaten the very foundation of our nation.
To subscribe to the notion of a “constitutional coup” is to acquiesce to the rewriting of our history. It is to accept a distorted reality where the powerful can legitimize their actions through deceptive terminology. We must resist this attempt to normalize such treacherous acts and hold those responsible accountable for their actions.
Moving forward, it is essential that we reaffirm our commitment to the principles of democracy, justice, and the rule of law. We must reject the language of betrayal and deception and demand a genuine reckoning with the past. The path to true justice and social change lies not in accepting false narratives but in challenging the very structures that allow for the abuse of power.
The term “constitutional coup” is a manipulative phrase that seeks to justify an unlawful seizure of power. As Zimbabweans, we cannot allow ourselves to be swayed by such deceptive rhetoric. The coup that took place in 2017 was a clear violation of our constitution and the values we hold dear. Let us rise above the cynicism and disillusionment that surrounds us, reclaim our voices, and work tirelessly to rebuild a society based on genuine democratic principles.
COMMENTS