There’s nothing “delusional” about standing up against corruption and misgovernance

In a scathing statement, Muswere urged the nation to ignore Geza’s “delusional rumblings,” referring to his call for Zimbabweans to exercise their democratic right to protest.
For Muswere, Geza’s words were merely the “reactionary grandstanding” of a divisive, factionalized individual, disconnected from the concerns of the country’s suffering citizens.
However, there is much to unpack in Muswere’s dismissive stance, and it is crucial to recognize the fundamental problems inherent in his characterization of those calling for change as “delusional” or “reactionary.”
At the heart of Muswere’s statement lies an unsettling detachment from the everyday struggles of ordinary Zimbabweans.
The ruling elite appears to have become completely divorced from the realities of the masses, whose lives have been plunged into extreme poverty and hardship due to decades of economic collapse.
The government has consistently failed to address the root causes of Zimbabwe’s suffering—widespread corruption, cronyism, and misgovernance.
If those in power had any decency or empathy, they would at least attempt to understand the pain and frustration felt by their fellow citizens.
Instead, they resort to belittling the legitimate cries of those who are desperate for a voice—a voice that, in the absence of an effective opposition, has now been taken up by individuals like Geza.
What exactly is “reactionary” about the demands of Zimbabweans who have grown disillusioned with the current government?
Is it reactionary to call for a government that listens to its people, one that is accountable and responsive to their needs?
Is it reactionary to demand that corruption be addressed and that national resources be distributed equitably?
Those who have been left behind, struggling in the face of unchecked corruption and self-serving governance, surely have the right to voice their displeasure through peaceful means.
In fact, calling their efforts “reactionary” only reinforces the image of a government that is more concerned with protecting its own power than with addressing the pressing issues faced by its citizens.
A government genuinely concerned with the welfare of its people would engage in dialogue and seek ways to address their grievances, not dismiss them as delusional or divisive.
It is essential to clarify that while peaceful protests are vital for the democratic process, I do not condone violence in any form.
The call for peaceful, nonviolent resistance is a call for justice, accountability, and the restoration of the rule of law.
Violence only exacerbates the suffering of the people and undermines the very principles of democracy.
Any calls for action should be rooted in nonviolent means that promote dialogue, unity, and positive change.
Muswere’s suggestion that Zimbabweans should ignore these calls for action betrays a troubling mindset—one that seeks to pacify the masses, ensuring they remain docile in the face of repression.
Instead of addressing the underlying issues, the government wants to silence dissent and prevent any movement that might challenge the status quo.
This is deeply troubling.
The government’s response to citizens who are only asking for their voices to be heard and their rights to be respected speaks volumes about its priorities.
If Zimbabweans have reached a point where they can no longer count on their government to even acknowledge their struggles, then it is no wonder that they are turning to alternative sources of leadership, even if those leaders come with their own controversial history.
What is perhaps most egregious in Muswere’s statement is the casual dismissal of peaceful demonstrations, as if the exercise of this constitutional right is somehow beneath the dignity of the government.
The Zimbabwean Constitution, in Section 59, clearly guarantees the right to peaceful demonstration.
Nowhere does it say that standing up for one’s rights is a delusion or a misguided attempt to divide the nation.
If the government believes that Geza’s calls for protests are somehow unconstitutional or threatening, it is their responsibility to provide the evidence.
The onus should not be on the people to justify their right to protest; it should be on the government to show that these protests are somehow illegal or a threat to national security.
So far, the government has not made such a case.
The frustration that has driven individuals like Geza to speak out against corruption is not without cause.
Over 90% of Zimbabweans are unemployed, and more than 80% live below the poverty line.
These are staggering statistics that should demand urgent action.
Yet, the government has failed to address the systemic problems that perpetuate this suffering.
Instead, it has increasingly targeted the informal sector, where millions of Zimbabweans have been forced to eke out a living.
Street vendors, who form the backbone of the country’s informal economy, are now being driven off the streets by government crackdowns, with no viable alternative offered for their survival.
This policy, in effect, condemns the most vulnerable members of society to an even more precarious existence.
Moreover, Zimbabwe now holds the unenviable title of the most corrupt country in Southern Africa.
According to the latest findings from Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) for 2024, Zimbabwe ranks 157th out of 180 countries globally, giving it score of 23 out of 100.
This marks the country as one of the most corrupt in the Southern African region, surpassing even countries like Mozambique and Angola in terms of perceived corruption.
This ranking is a painful reminder of how far Zimbabwe has fallen from the promises of independence, with a government that has failed to curtail endemic corruption.
It is particularly humiliating for Zimbabwe to hold this position, given that the country was once the breadbasket of Southern Africa, now ranked among the least transparent and most corrupt economies in the region.
This corruption manifests in daily reports of top government officials, or the so-called “Zvigananda,” securing multi-million-dollar government contracts under dubious circumstances.
These contracts are often awarded without transparency, at inflated prices, and with poor or incomplete results.
These figures have become infamous for flaunting their wealth—luxurious homes, flashy cars, and other signs of ostentatious consumption—while the majority of Zimbabweans continue to live in extreme poverty.
In fact, this brazen display of wealth in the face of widespread suffering has become one of the most visible symbols of the government’s failure to govern in the interests of the people.
It is no wonder that Zimbabweans are angry.
With over 80% of the population living in abject poverty, the government’s failure to address the root causes of corruption, inequality, and economic mismanagement has led to an environment where citizens can no longer remain silent.
The corruption of the elite, which continues unabated despite the economic collapse, only deepens the suffering of ordinary people who have been left to bear the burden of this misgovernance.
Every day, there are new reports of government officials engaging in shady deals, yet no meaningful action is taken to address these crimes.
So, why should the ruling elite be surprised that Zimbabweans are angry?
Why should they dismiss the calls for peaceful protest as “delusional”?
The truth is that the government’s failure to listen to the cries of its people, coupled with its continued focus on self-enrichment, is what has led to this widespread dissatisfaction.
If the ruling elite had shown any interest in the plight of the people, perhaps they would have acted differently.
But instead, they have chosen to ignore the suffering of millions while enriching themselves and their cronies.
It is this arrogance, this disconnect from the realities on the ground, that fuels the anger and frustration of ordinary Zimbabweans.
In the absence of a strong opposition, it is no surprise that individuals like Geza have stepped in to speak out.
Whether one agrees with his methods or motivations, the reality is that the government’s refusal to engage with the people has created a vacuum, and in this vacuum, voices of dissent are bound to emerge.
If Geza is that voice, then so be it.
The government cannot continue to ignore the legitimate grievances of its people and expect the situation to improve.
Instead of dismissing these grievances as “delusional,” the government must address them with the seriousness they deserve.
It is only then that the divisions in the country can begin to heal.
Ultimately, Zimbabweans are not asking for the impossible—they are simply demanding that their voices be heard and that their rights be respected.
The government must stop trivializing these concerns and instead take the necessary steps to restore hope to a nation that has long been mired in corruption and misgovernance.
Ignoring the people’s calls for change will only deepen the rift between the rulers and the ruled, and it will lead to further disillusionment and unrest.
It is time for the government to listen to the people and work towards a more just and equitable future for all Zimbabweans.
