Thief steals 15 laptops from a shop 

Crime Reporter

A 31-year-old thief stole 15 laptops worth thousands of US dollars from a shop in Bulawayo after sending a salesperson manning the premise to buy him food at a local food outlet last Saturday.

The suspect, Nyasha Shumba was arrested two days later after he was spotted loading the laptops onto a bus in the city, two days later.

Investigations revealed that Shumba posed as a potential buyer who intended to buy 18 laptops from the shop before duping the salesperson to go and buy him food at Chicken Inn.

Taking advantage of the absence of the salesperson, Shumba then looted the laptops and disappeared.

A report was made after the offence was discovered.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“Police in Bulawayo arrested Nyasha Shumba aged 31 for a case of theft involving 15 laptops at a shop in Bulawayo CBD on August 27, 2022.

The suspect posed as a potential buyer who intended to buy 18 laptops from the shop before duping the salesperson to buy him food at Chicken Inn.

“He was later left alone in the shop where he stole the laptops and vanished. On August 29, 2022, the suspect was seen loading laptops in a bus along 1st Avenue leading to his arrest,” he said.

Police then recovered 11 laptops from the suspect and two others in Kwekwe where he had already sold them.