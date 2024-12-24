Three cattle rustlers arrested

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Crime Reporter

THREE suspected cattle rustlers have been arrested after they were caught at an abattoir in Bulawayo trying to sell 11 foreign-branded cows.

The police have recovered the stolen cattle and impounded a Nissan UD truck used in the crime.

The suspects, identified as Trust Mpofu (37), Prince Dube (40), and Mthuthukisi Msizi (31), were apprehended following an investigation by the Zimbabwe Republic Police.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the three were caught on Tuesday last week at an abattoir in Belmont.

“The suspects presented a forged stock-clearance form to the police at the abattoir to facilitate the slaughter of the cattle. This led to their arrest and the recovery of 11 head of cattle marked with foreign brands,” he said.

The truck involved in the transport of the stolen cattle, a UD60 truck registration number AFK4503, has been impounded by the authorities.

The foreign brands suggest the cattle were stolen outside the country and even if they walked across the border to be stolen in Zimbabwe, there are systems for impounding them and returning or otherwise legally dealing with such cattle.

Stock theft has become increasingly common across the country, with some suspects arrested while others remain at large.