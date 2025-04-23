Three dead, eleven injured in Mutare – Masvingo road accident

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Harmony Agere

Tragedy struck along the Mutare–Masvingo Road on Monday afternoon when a Toyota Hiace commuter omnibus overturned, killing three people and injuring eleven others.

According to a statement from the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), the accident occurred at around 4:30 pm at the 167-kilometre peg.

The vehicle, carrying fourteen passengers, veered off the road to the right and overturned before landing on its left side.

Emergency services responded swiftly to the scene.

The deceased were transported to Silveira Mission Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examinations, while the injured are currently receiving treatment at the same facility.

Police investigations into the cause of the accident are ongoing.

The ZRP has urged motorists to exercise extreme caution on the roads, particularly when transporting passengers.

This incident adds to the growing concern over road safety in the country, especially on long-distance routes frequented by public transport vehicles.