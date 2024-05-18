Margaret Mutasa, a smallholder farmer, stares at her children picking yellow-green guavas from the fields in Watsomba, a rural area in Zimbabwe’s Manicaland Province.

These fruits are what Mutasa’s family eat for breakfast – the only meal they can afford each day.

‘Our harvest will not last a month,’ the 52-year-old mother of seven tells the New Internationalist from her home in Wastomba, 282 kilometres from the capital, Harare.

‘It is only a matter of time until these fruits run out.’

In April, President Emmerson Mnangagwa declared a national disaster to tackle the prolonged drought in Zimbabwe. Mnangagwa said the country needs more than $2 billion in aid to feed more than 2.7 million people, roughly 20 per cent of the population.

The severe dry spell is wreaking havoc across southern Africa, with Zambia and Malawi declaring it a national emergency in March. About 80 per cent of Zimbabwe is experiencing drought caused by El Nino, a weather phenomenon which brought high temperatures and below-average rainfall to the region from November last year to April.

MILLIONS FACING HUNGER