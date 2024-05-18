Source: Zimbabwe entrepreneur giving wasted bananas new appeal – DW – 05/14/2024
Bananas are one of the main crops grown in Zimbabwe, but growing the fruit can be tricky. Bananas don’t store well and suffer in transportation, so around a third of banana harvests are ultimately thrown out.
Bright Nezomba, a young entrepreneur, has found a solution for this banana waste. His banana processing company, Nezox Brands, takes unsellable bananas from 40 small-scale farms and turns them into flour, fruit snacks and dried banana skins. The process simultaneously preserves the environment and banana crop yields in a region affected by climate change.
“I realized that we are losing a lot on bananas, so we started finding ways to mitigate those losses,” Nezomba said. “That’s when the idea of processing bananas came.”
