Source: Tobacco farmers rake in US$600m from auction floors – herald

Sunday Mail Reporter

TOBACCO farmers have earned US$619,2 million from auction and contract sales, representing a 16,6 percent increase in value from US$530,95 million during the same period last year, latest figures from the Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB) show.

About 183,03 million kilogrammes (kg) of the yellow leaf have gone under the hammer, a 21,4 percent jump from the 150,78 million kg in 2024.

The average price per kg stood at US$3,38, slightly lower than last year’s US$3,52, reflecting a 3,9 percent drop.

Despite the marginal dip in average price, the increased volumes have driven earnings upwards.

Farmers delivered 2 326 897 bales to the auction and contract floors, with 2 261 330 sold.

The rejection rate of 2,8 percent indicates a generally good quality of the delivered crop.

The highest average price recorded was US$6,30 per kg, while the lowest remained at US$0,10 per kg.

TIMB spokesperson Ms Chelesani Moyo-Tsarwe expressed satisfaction with the season’s performance so far.

“We are pleased with the significant increase in earnings for our hardworking tobacco farmers.

“The over US$600 million mark is a testament to their dedication and the quality of Zimbabwean tobacco, which continues to attract both local and international buyers,” she said.