Source: Adv Mudenda visit strengthens Sino-Zim legislative ties – herald

Sunday Mail Reporter

SPEAKER OF PARLIAMENT Advocate Jacob Mudenda yesterday concluded a five-day visit to China, emphasising Zimbabwe’s commitment to deepening bilateral and legislative ties.

He also called for enhanced cooperation in trade and tourism.

The visit was meant to strengthen “excellent fraternal relations” and explore best practices for mutual socio-economic development.

During high-level meetings, including with his counterpart Mr Zhao Leji, chairperson of the National People’s Congress Standing Committee, on May 13, Speaker Mudenda underscored the historical and contemporary importance of the Sino-Zimbabwe relationship.

He expressed gratitude for China’s political, material and military support during Zimbabwe’s liberation struggle, noting that President Mnangagwa received military training in the Asian country.

Adv Mudenda described China as an “all-weather friend”, highlighting crucial post-independence support in infrastructure development, including the new Parliament building and upgrades to the Robert Gabriel Mugabe and Victoria Falls international airports.

“The strategic ‘five-star ironclad’ cooperation framework, articulated by our two leaders (Presidents Mnangagwa and Xi Jinping), will undoubtedly accentuate economic relations between our two sisterly republics,” Speaker Mudenda said.

In pursuit of closer people-to-people ties, Adv Mudenda proposed establishing direct flights between Zimbabwe and China to boost tourism.

In a subsequent meeting on May 14 with Mr Wang Huning, chairperson of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, Speaker Mudenda thanked China for support in energy projects like the Kariba South expansion and construction of Hwange Units 7 and 8, which have enhanced national power supply.

A key focus of Mudenda’s statements was Zimbabwe’s eagerness to learn from China’s development models.

He applauded China’s Belt and Road Initiative and BRICS, expressing hope for China’s backing of Zimbabwe’s aspiration to join the economic bloc.

“Through parliamentary exchanges, Zimbabwe stands to benefit from the vibrant laws, especially on the establishment of special economic zones to facilitate the ease of doing business,” Adv Mudenda added.

He extended an invitation to Mr Wang to visit Zimbabwe.

He also called for the establishment of a Zimbabwe-China parliamentary friendship association to formalise legislative cooperation.

The Speaker highlighted Zimbabwe’s interest in China’s poverty alleviation strategies during a visit to Gansu province, connecting it to Zimbabwe’s own Rural Industrialisation Programme.

He stressed the need to “fight global inequalities” and learn how to promulgate laws that promote the ease of doing business.

The visit, undertaken by a delegation including Foreign Affairs and International Trade Portfolio Committee chairperson Webster Shamu, is seen as crucial in elevating parliamentary relations to match the robust government-to-government ties, especially as Zimbabwe and China celebrate 45 years of diplomatic relations.