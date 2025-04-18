Source: Tobacco farmers urged to prioritise quality production –Newsday Zimbabwe

TOBACCO farmers have been urged to ensure best production practices through enhanced reaping, curing and grading of the golden leaf to reap maximum benefits.

Zimbabwe Tobacco Growers Association president George Seremwe said farmers should ensure they preserve the quality and market value of their leaf to avoid incurring losses.

“In terms of curing and grading of tobacco, there are some gaps affecting our farmers. We urgently need refresher courses for our new farmers to stay abreast with best standards as required,” Seremwe said.

“If done well, farmers will get better prices for their produce.”

Kutsaga Research Board manager under farming services division, Meeting Kavene, stressed the importance of harvesting only mature leaves and proper management of curing barns.

“We recommend reaping just two leaves per plant, three at most and ensuring that only mature leaves are selected,” Kavene said.

He, however, cautioned farmers against poor furnace management, which often leads to “cold colouring”, a defect that significantly reduces the value of the cured leaf.

Proper curing, according to experts, is more than just drying, it is a carefully controlled chemical process that determines the final quality of the tobacco.

Kutsaga chief executive officer Frank Magama said curing was the heartbeat of flue-cured tobacco production.

“When done properly, it enhances the flavour, aroma and colour, attributes that define grade and market value,” he said.

“In fact, up to 75% of a leaf’s price is based on colour alone.”

He said farmers should follow standard curing procedures, which typically spans seven to eight days.

The process begins with colouring at 300C-350C, progresses through moisture loss and colour fixing, then moves to lamina drying at 500C–600C and midrib drying at 610C–710C.

On the eighth day, heat is turned off to allow moisture back in to condition the leaf.

“Colouring must be followed by timely colour fixing and drying to preserve quality. We encourage farmers to monitor barn conditions closely and avoid over-curing, which leads to leaf breakage or mould,” Magama explained.

After curing, the focus shifts to grading which is based on leaf position, quality, colour and defects.

“Mixed hands and poorly-handled leaf will attract penalties or outright rejection,” Magama said.

Zimbabwe’s auction floors use a structured classification system that includes codes such as “P” for primings, “X” for lugs and “L” for leaf, with quality ratings ranging from “1” (fine) to “5” (poor).

Defects like sunburn, greenish tinge or mould factor into the final grade.

“Tobacco is a high-value crop when treated with care. The quality you put in is the value you get out. From reaping to curing and grading — every step matters,” Magama said.

Tobacco Industry Marketing Board public affairs officer Chelesani Tsarwe said farmers got technical expertise through extension and training networks.

“Farmers also get this knowledge through our various social media platforms,” she said.

“As part of our mandate we urge timeliness, selectivity, careful handling and proper preparation for curing during the reaping stage.

“For curing we call for suitable barns, temperature and humidity control, proper loading and monitoring.”

So far, 76 million kilogrammes have been sold at an average price US$3,44/kg.

Tobacco is the country’s top agricultural export foreign currency earner.