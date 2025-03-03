Source: Top Cuban envoy jets in . . . Scheduled to meet President – herald

Zvamaida Murwira-Senior Reporter

Cuban president of the National Assembly People’s Power and Council of State, Mr Juan Esteban Lazo Hernandez, has arrived in the country on a two-day visit during which he is expected to hold high-level talks with President Mnangagwa,

It will be a hectic two-day visit by Mr Lazo Hernandez, who is scheduled to hold crucial bilateral talks with the President, Speaker of Parliament Advocate Jacob Mudenda and visit the monument made in honour of Cuba’s founding leader, Fidel Castro along Fidel Castro Road in central Harare as well as the African Liberation Museum.

In a statement, Foreign Affairs and International Trade spokesperson, Mrs Philisiwe Chidawanyika, said the visit would give impetus to the great bilateral relations that the two countries enjoy.

“The visit will include a courtesy call on the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, His Excellency Dr Mnangagwa.

“The programme will, also, include meetings with the Speaker of Parliament, and other senior Government officials. The Cuban delegation will visit the Monument in honour of Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro Ruz along Fidel Castro Road in Harare before proceeding to tour the African Liberation Museum, and to participate at the commemoration of the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Zimbabwe and Cuba in Harare, which will be presided over by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade,” said Mrs Chidawanyika.

“Zimbabwe and Cuba enjoy excellent relations dating back to Zimbabwe’s liberation struggle, in which Cuba provided significant military and other support. After Zimbabwe’s independence, Cuba has provided support in various sectors, including education and health. Zimbabwe and Cuba share the mutual desire to strengthen, deepen, broaden and consolidate the relations that exist between the two countries and peoples for mutual benefit.”

It will be one of the huge engagements for newly appointed Cuban Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Ms Suseleys Perez Mesa who presented her credentials to President Mnangagwa last Thursday to mark the commencement of her tour of duty in Harare.

Zimbabwe and Cuba enjoy good bilateral relations and Harare and Havana have cooperated in many areas that include human capital development particularly in education and health where Cuba trained Zimbabwean science teachers and provided doctors deployed at some of the country’s hospitals.

More than 3 000 Zimbabwean professionals have graduated from Cuban universities and are applying the knowledge and skills acquired in Zimbabwe.

The programme has since continued at the Bindura University of Science Education.

Both countries have had illegal sanctions imposed on them by the United States of America and have over the years shared solidarity through enhanced cooperation in many areas as a way to wade off the effects of the embargo.