Source: Top hotel loses US$600k to employees –Newsday Zimbabwe

TWO people employed in the accounts department at the Holiday Inn Hotel in Mutare have been arrested for fraud after they allegedly prejudiced the hospitality company of more than half a million United States dollars.

Munetsi Makoni (41), who is an accounts supervisor, and Takura Ngatiyane, an accountant appeared before Mutare magistrate Tendai Mahwe on Friday last week.

Mahwe remanded the two in custody, while the other accused person Gift Farai Sauramba — who was an accounts clerk — is still at large.

Makoni and Mutekwa were being represented by Langton Carter and Mucha Mutekwa, respectively.

Prosecutor Sandra Mlambo told the court that Makoni was the accounts supervisor who would approve the falsified balances posted by Sauramba.

She said Ngatiyane was the overall head of the accounts department who allegedly fraudulently certified the falsified accounts to facilitate the fraud.

Police recovered a Toyota GD6 vehicle registered in Makoni’s name believed to have been bought by part of the proceeds of the crime.

According to the allegations, during the period exceeding from January 4, 2022 to June 30 last year, the suspects hatched a plan to defraud their employer with assistance of Sauramba who would allegedly post falsified balances into the accounting system, while Makoni would approve them despite allegedly knowing that the postings were falsified.

It is further alleged that Ngatiyane would reportedly work in connivance with his colleagues in the alleged fraud.

On April 22 this year, the hotel’s general manager Nkosinathi Moyo discovered some anomalies and ordered an audit which indicated that the suspects had stolen of US$587 206.

The matter was reported to the police leading to the arrested of Makoni and Ngatiyane.