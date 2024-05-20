Source: Zinara disburses ZiG93m for roads -Newsday Zimbabwe

THE Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (Zinara) has disbursed more than ZiG93 million for the first quarter of 2024, with the bulk of the money channelled towards roads maintenance.

Zinara is mandated to collect road user charges and disburse proceeds to four road authorities namely the Department of Roads, the District Development Fund, urban councils and rural district councils.

In a Press statement yesterday, Zinara said ZWL$235 billion (ZiG 93 952 017, 31) was disbursed in the first quarter of 2024.

“The larger proportion of the disbursement constituted funding for routine road maintenance projects. Meanwhile, in line with the capacitation pillar on our strategic agenda, Zinara secured two million litres of fuel to support road authorities with their respective projects,” partly read the Zinara statement.

“This was put in place to address a critical pain point for road authorities around procurement of the commodity which is currently sourced in USD [United States dollars].

“This move will go a long way in improving the speed and quality of implementation of their various projects. Furthermore it preserves the value for reserves disbursed to road authorities.

Zinara said the year began with the launch of several major road infrastructural programmes which include the Harare-Chirundu Highway and rehabilitation works on roads leading to the Parliament of Zimbabwe in preparation for the Sadc Heads of State Summit.

The road fund administrator also revealed that a number of projects were concluded and roads opened to traffic were the first stretch of Domboshava Road and Heroes Acre road, among others.

“Other smaller projects were also initiated nationwide including the Mashava-Mandamabwe road project as well as the relocation of Dema tollgate,” the statement further read.