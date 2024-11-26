Top private school put under corporate rescue

TOP private school, Knowstics Academy, has been placed under corporate rescue in a bid to revamp its operations and restore its reputation, NewsDay can report.

The authorities have since appointed Budhama Chikamhi corporate rescue practitioner.

Chikamhi replaces the school’s governing body.

In a circular released on November 21 this year, Chikamhi told stakeholders that the move will ensure that Knowstics regains its position as the torchbearer in the education sector in Zimbabwe.

“One of the measures which was taken by the previous governing body of the school was to scrap Form Two such that students doing Form One would skip Form Two and go straight into Form Three.

“I wish to advise that effective from January 2025, the school will re-introduce the Form Two stream in line with the Primary and Secondary Education ministry requirements,” Chikamhi said.

He also announced that electricity at the school was reconnected.

“The school used to offer commercial and arts subjects at Lower and Upper Six levels and these had been scrapped by the previous governing body. Effective from January 2025, the school will be offering the subjects to provide students with appropriate choices in line with their career aspirations,” Chikamhi said.

“I have appointed a three-member technical committee which is chaired by Fredrick Hamadziripi, a renowned educationalist and current chairman of the Legal Undergraduate Programmes Department at the University of Zimbabwe.”

Chikamhi announced plans to engage key stakeholders including banks and parents to ensure the institution’s smooth operation.

The corporate rescue initiative is expected to offer a moratorium to the school such that all writs of execution and court processes are suspended to give the school a chance to get back on its feet thus saving the educational institution from being liquidated.