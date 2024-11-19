Tout dies after being run over by bus

Crime Reporter

A tout died over the weekend after he slipped and was run over by a bus along the Dandanda-Jotsholo Road in Matabeleland North Province.

The tout was hanging precariously on the moving bus.

National police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi said, “The police warns bus operators and their crews to be road safety conscious and ensure that they do not allow loaders or conductors to hang dangerously on moving vehicles.

“This follows a fatal road traffic accident in which a Dubbies Bus Service loader died after being run over by a bus on November 17 at about 1.30 am along the Dandanda-Jotsholo Road. The victim slipped and fell while hanging precariously on a moving bus.”