326 schools upgraded to exam centres

Minister Angeline Gata

Trust Freddy

Herald Correspondent

MORE than 326 satellite schools have been registered as official examination centres as part of the country’s efforts to improve access to education and increase the number of centres eligible to administer examinations.

This development is also expected to reduce the distance learners have to travel to access examination centres.

Primary and Secondary Education Deputy Minister Angeline Gata told the Senate, last week during a Question and Answer Session that the Government had intensified its efforts to assist and register schools to become eligible examination centres.

She was responding to questions about Government policy on registering schools as exam centres and addressing issues related to the mushrooming of unregistered schools.

“This is a pertinent question because when we talk about quality and inclusive education, it will not be attainable without the requisite facilities,” she said.

“In response, I am saying, the registration of schools is being done. This year, so far, we have registered 326 schools which were satellite schools”.

Last term, the Government committed to providing each satellite school with US$5 000 to enable them to meet the official registration requirements.

The majority of these schools, Deputy Minister Gata said, were aided by the Ministry in order to meet the registration requirements.

“There are certain requirements that are to be met before a school can be certified as an examination centre. They may not be having the said requirements. Schools that were ready, about 65 percent to 85 percent, were assisted by the Ministry to ensure that they register and they will proceed once they have the money,” she said.

Deputy Minister Gata also revealed that President Mnangagwa had directed the ministry to fast-track the registration of schools.

This follows an recent incident in which President Mnangagwa bailed out 34 learners at Findale School in Eastview, Harare, who missed their first O’Level examination paper after the school allegedly misappropriated their examination fees.

“It is true that His Excellency, the President, had to intervene. He indicated that by 2024, let us accelerate satellite schools’ registration.

“That is why you saw we now have such a high figure. Those that are not yet registered is because they do not meet the requirements.”

The Government plans to upgrade more than 1 700 satellite schools across the country, transforming them into registered examination centres to enhance the quality and accessibility of education by learners, especially those in resettlement areas.

“In our 2025 Budget, we are hoping that once we get the substantial amounts that we requested, we can then be in a position to assist them so that they can attain registration.

“A school can only become an examination centre once it is no longer a satellite school and once it has met the requirements,” Deputy Minister Gata said.

Currently, approximately 1,755 satellite schools are operating across the country, with the majority having been established primarily to serve learners residing far from established schools especially in resettlement areas where traditional schools are too distant.

They however, often lack permanent staff and facilities, which typically limits their ability to conduct public examinations.

At present, students are required to register at the nearest parent school for examinations.

However, several satellite schools have matured sufficiently to warrant formal registration and examination administration.