Source: Trabablas Interchange: Gvt compensates all displaced families | The Sunday Mail

Sunday Mail Reporter

THE Government is committed to relocating all individuals displaced by the construction of the Trabablas Interchange and associated detour routes in Harare, an official has said.

To date, the Government has compensated all those who were displaced.

However, some of those who were affected by associated detour routes are yet to be relocated, with the authorities saying the process will be completed in the “next few weeks”.

In an interview with The Sunday Mail, the chief director for spatial planning and development in the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works, Dr Shingirayi Mushamba, said: “There are different groups that have been relocated under the programme.

“All the people who were displaced because of the actual Trabablas Interchange were identified, compensated and given new areas to settle.

“Then, we also have another group who were displaced because of the detour routes.

“We have been meeting this group since mid-last year.

“We have allocated them a piece of land and a layout plan was made.”

Dr Mushamba said the relocations for this group have been temporarily delayed due to internal squabbles amongst members.

“As they were about to be allocated the land, in-house fights emerged amongst them. There was a bitter argument and as a ministry, we decided that let us stop the allocations because of this dispute, as two camps emerged,” he said.

“Both groups were asked to compile their lists. One of the groups was identified and accommodated. So, we decided to look for alternative land for the other group.

“We are finalising allocations for the other group and we hope to complete this in the next few weeks.

“So, the Government is seized with the matter as we speak and will do its very best to ensure that everyone is accommodated.

“We will ensure that anyone who was affected will get alternative space, as this is work in progress.”

In a letter to Local Government and Public Works Minister Daniel Garwe on Friday, Hopley Residents, the group that is yet to be allocated land, applauded the Government for engaging them.

It, however, said it was displeased that the group that was first allocated land comprised what it called undeserving beneficiaries.

“We would also like to bring to your attention that upon receiving the offer letter, the Hopley Residents went on to plan, survey and peg the land and engaged equipment providers who went on to cover pits that were on that land, open roads and other things to make the area habitable,” it wrote.

“People were allocated their stands there and were already preparing to build before commotion started.

“So, it is important for you, Honourable Minister, to note that we are not talking about virgin land, but land which the affected residents have already invested on and also have obligations with earthmoving equipment providers.”