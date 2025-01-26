Source: Harare clamps down on unlawful gatherings in city buildings | The Sunday Mail

Nokuthula Dube

SCORES of churches, sports bars and private schools operating from public buildings without valid certification allowing for the assembly of people inside will soon be levied huge fines on their monthly bills by the Harare City Council in a crackdown targeting violators of building occupation regulations.

In November last year, the council issued a 60-day ultimatum to building owners and occupants running schools, churches, sports bars and other public businesses without certificates of assembly to regularise their status or risk fines, closures or revocation of operating licences.

However, only 160 building owners have complied, prompting the authorities to initiate a city-wide blitz targeting non-compliant properties.

A certificate of assembly is a legal document issued by local authorities to certify that public buildings meet safety and structural standards for public gatherings.

It ensures compliance with regulations on fire safety, structural integrity, sanitation, emergency procedures and accessibility for people with disabilities.

To enforce compliance, the local authority has deployed building inspectors across the city to identify properties operating without the required certifications.

Violators will face penalties, which will be levied on their monthly bills.

Harare by-laws mandate building owners to acquire certificates of assembly annually, with fees determined by the building’s size, location and use.

In an interview with The Sunday Mail, Harare’s head of corporate communications Mr Stanley Gama said inspections were underway to identify non-compliant buildings.

“So far, 110 certificates of occupation have been issued, and an additional 66 certificates of assembly have also been issued,” he said.

The initiative is part of a broader effort to restore Harare’s “Sunshine City” legacy and enhance service delivery.

Non-compliance, Mr Gama said, could lead to the revocation of licences.

“We will initiate a blitz starting in February to ensure non-compliant entities are held accountable,” he said.

“Regarding fines, we will instruct our finance department to apply a monthly penalty equivalent to the certificate costs until compliance is achieved.

“Instead of shutting down businesses, we are opting for penalties.

“Property owners may register annually, paying a fee ranging from US$100 to US$200, based on the building’s size and location,” said Mr Gama.

He also emphasised the dangers posed by buildings exceeding their holding capacity.

“These buildings often house more people than they should, which creates serious health risks due to overcrowding and inadequate resources.

“Some business owners understate their occupancy, listing only a handful of people when, in reality, the buildings host hundreds of occupants,” he added.

To ensure continued compliance, the council will conduct routine weekend inspections of public buildings.

The inspections seek to prevent overcrowding, ensure fire exits are unobstructed, confirm fire extinguishers are adequate and serviced, verify adherence to approved seating plans and detect unauthorised structural alterations.

The certificates are issued only after inspectors confirm that a building is structurally sound and suitable for public use.