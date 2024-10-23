Source: Transforming lives at 20: Tanaka Mugova’s visionary journey –Newsday Zimbabwe

“Women should strive to craft a unique personal brand, showcasing their values, skills and personality,” she emphasizes.

IN a world where women’s empowerment remains a pressing concern, Tanaka Mugova has offered to be a trailblazing force for change. As a pioneering mentor, she has created a transformative platform empowering women to harness their strengths, cultivate personal brands and grab opportunities that come their way.

One of the world’s greatest philosophers once said, “Opportunities don’t happen, you create them”. These profound words serve as a reminder for people to seize every opportunity, capitalize on its potential and pursue their passions. By doing so, people transcend their limitations, and reach their full potential .

With expertise in educating young women on personal branding, profiling opportunities, and skills development, Tanaka is revolutionizing the landscape. Her life’s dedication is fostering an ecosystem where women flourish while showcasing their unique talents.

At just 20, she formed a beacon of support and inspiration. “I witnessed daily abuse stemming from financial dependence and lack of education. University students’ reliance on “blessers” highlighted an alarming knowledge gap. I knew I had to bridge this divide”, she said.

Traditional gender roles frequently hinder women’s potential, dictating societal expectations and limiting their participation in education, employment and leadership. Historically, women have been socialized to prioritize domestic duties and caregiving over professional aspirations, perpetuating gender disparities.

“Shunned and underestimated as a woman leader, I refused torelinquish my vision, empowering women to unlock theirpotential”, she said.

Mugova founded the Young Women Empowerment Forum (YWEF) in October 2022, an online women organization with 342 members dedicated to educating and empowering women to unlock their potential and break the proverbial glass ceiling in all spheres of life.

Through tireless advocacy, Tanaka champions the rights and well-being of her peers, pushing for fair treatment and equal opportunities. She promotes policies, practices and social norms ensuring women have equal access to resources and opportunities.

Mugova’s steadfast dedication to empowering young women has left an indelible mark on her community. Now she is 22 years and her expertise has been sought by numerous organizations pursuing the same goals.

She always encourages young women not to let people define their destiny or give them limits to what they can achieve in life.

“Don’t let others define you or impose limitations. Embrace experimentation, learn from failures and grow. Perfection is not the starting point, progress is. Begin, take risks and improve, it is better to start than to let fear of failure hold you back,” she said.

Mugova is a renowned personal branding and life coach, expertly guiding young women from physical to online presence branding. With a strong focus on strategic dos and don’ts, she empowers individuals to craft authentic, compelling brands.As a young, rising leader, she always demonstrates unwavering commitment to fostering meaningful change among young women.

According to the United Nations, gender equality is not only a basic human right, but its archievement has enormous socio-economic ramifications. Empowering women fuels thriving economies, spurring productivity and growth. Yet gender inequalities remain deeply entrenched in every society.Women lack access to decent work and face occupational segregation and gender wage gaps. They are too often denied access to basic educational health care. Women in all parts of the world suffer violence and discrimination. They are under-represented in political and economic decision-making processes.