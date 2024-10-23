ZimParks quakes over surge in poaching cases

Source: ZimParks quakes over surge in poaching cases -Newsday Zimbabwe

wildlife poaching

THE Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) has launched an investigation into a recent surge in wildlife poaching cases, with three decapitated lion carcasses recovered at Nyamandlovu Pan in Hwange main camp early this week.

In a statement on Wednesday, ZimParks spokesperson Tinashe Farawo said the three lions had their heads and legs hacked off.

“It was discovered that a heavy calibre rifle was used as seen by the bullet holes on the carcasses,”  he said.

A k9 investigation team is currently on site conducting further investigations.

The  rise in poaching activities, particularly at game reserves across the country, is posing a significant threat to the country’s wildlife as poachers target key species like elephants, rhinos, lions and leopards.

