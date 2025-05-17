Source: Treasury posts ZiG3,46bn surplus in first four months – herald

Business Reporter

THE Treasury recorded a surplus of ZiG3,46 billion in the first four months of the 2025 fiscal year, underpinned by disciplined cost containment measures and punctual debt servicing.

While the surplus falls short of the ZiG7,18 billion originally budgeted for, leaving a negative variance of 26 percent, it nonetheless marks a commendable start to the year.

At ZiG 18,2 billion, total expenses to April 2025 came in just 1 percent below the ZiG 18,35 billion budgeted, reflecting tight control over outlays.

Payment towards the compensation of employees stood at ZiG 8,47 billion, which is 4 percent under budget, underscoring a leaner payroll without compromising essential staffing levels.

Interest payments on public debt of ZiG 362,9 million exceeded the ZiG 311 million target, yet their timely settlement should go a long way in bolstering creditor confidence in the Treasury.

Social benefit payouts, similarly, were close to the expenditure plan, at ZiG 2,1 billion versus a ZiG 2 billion estimate at the beginning of the year.

Crucially, non-tax revenue performed spectacularly, bringing in ZiG1,8 billion against a projection of ZiG0,6 billion, outpacing targeted performance by 200 percent, or ZiG 1,2 billion above budget.

“The surge in non-tax receipts is a testament to the Treasury’s innovative approach to revenue diversification,” said Gladys Shumbambiri-Mutsopotsi, a senior fiscal analyst.

“Through leveraging asset dividends and regulatory fees more effectively, the ministry has unlocked fresh revenue streams that cushion the budget against shortfalls in traditional taxation.”

Within the tax headroom, value added tax (VAT) collections reached ZiG 5,6 billion, slightly below the ZiG 6,4 billion target, while excise duties at ZiG 2,6 billion were down the ZiG 3,1 billion forecast by 15 percent.