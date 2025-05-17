Source: NMB Holdings expands reach with 14 branches across the country – herald

Violet Chenyika

NMB Holdings Limited has made significant strides in expanding its reach with the bank now boasting of 14 branches across the country.

Speaking at the financial institution’s annual general meeting in Harare on Wednesday chief executive officer, Mr Gerald Gore, said they had adapted to digital transformation, broadening the company’s network.

“NMB Holdings Limited has broadened the network using partnerships such as last year’s multi-million-dollar deal with Proparco to boost our economy,” he said.

“We are stable in terms of the exchange rate. The company supports sectors such as agriculture, mining, social services and women and youth in business.

“We have another project that we have started in Borrowdale and others are in Chinhoyi.”

He also said that their connect app has reached over seven countries in Africa including Rwanda.