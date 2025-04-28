The United States Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Pamela Tremont, says the shrinking of civic space, the Private Voluntary Organisations (PVO) Amendment Act, and rampant corruption are major obstacles to attracting investment into the country.

Ambassador Tremont was speaking during an interview on The CITE View, a weekly current affairs programme hosted by Zenzele Ndebele.

She said Zimbabwe could not achieve economic prosperity without strong democratic institutions.

“We remain concerned about certain issues – the shrinking civic space, the passage of the PVO Bill, which we believe does not align with international best practices for regulating private voluntary organisations, and corruption, which appears to be worsening according to Transparency International,” Tremont said.

“The arbitrary detention of journalists is also worrying. These are the kinds of things that raise concerns for investors looking at Zimbabwe.”

Her comments come as Heart & Soul TV (HStv) journalist Blessed Mhlanga has spent 63 days in remand prison. Mhlanga was arrested after HStv broadcast a press conference addressed by firebrand war veteran Blessed Geza, who has been calling for President Emmerson Mnangagwa to step down.

Mhlanga’s continued detention has drawn international condemnation, with the United Kingdom’s Lord Jonny Oates raising the issue in the British Parliament and calling on the UK government to maintain pressure on Zimbabwe.

Civil society groups have also criticised the PVO Amendment Act, describing it as a tool to suppress dissent and further restrict democratic space.

Turning to Zimbabwe’s debt clearance efforts, Ambassador Tremont said the US government supports the ongoing process aimed at resolving the country’s arrears.

“Some reforms have been proposed and agreed to by the Zimbabwean government. We are keen to see real progress on those reforms so that the economy can be put back on track,” she said.

Zimbabwe’s total external debt stands at approximately US$21 billion, a situation that has barred it from accessing fresh loans from major international institutions such as the World Bank and the African Development Bank (AfDB).

In response, Zimbabwe launched a multi-partner “Structured Dialogue” in 2022, championed by the AfDB, to negotiate comprehensive debt relief and re-engagement with creditors. Officials announced in November 2024 that Zimbabwe is working with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on a Staff-Monitored Programme (SMP), expected to begin in January 2025, as a confidence-building step.

The programme aims to support economic reforms, clear arrears, and pave the way for formal IMF financing.