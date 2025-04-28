Zambia-Zimbabwe diplomatic relations post 2023 Zimbabwe elections 

By Batanayi Senderayi and John Nyawo

The diplomatic landscape between Zambia and Zimbabwe has experienced significant shifts following the 2023 Zimbabwean elections.

Historically, these two nations have enjoyed strong ties, rooted in their shared history and mutual support during Zimbabwe’s liberation struggle. However, recent developments have introduced new complexities, testing the resilience of their bilateral relationship.

The relationship between Zambia and Zimbabwe is deeply rooted in their shared history as part of the Federation of Rhodesia and Nyasaland (1953–1963) and their mutual support during Zimbabwe’s liberation struggle. Zambia played a pivotal role in hosting liberation movements and providing logistical assistance during Zimbabwe’s fight for independence. This foundation fostered a sense of camaraderie that has persisted through decades of political and economic collaboration.

In the years following independence, both nations worked together to strengthen regional integration through platforms like the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the African Union (AU). Their cooperation extended to infrastructure projects, such as plans for railway links to boost trade, and mutual support in times of economic hardship.

The 2023 elections in Zimbabwe were a defining moment for its internal politics, with President Emmerson Mnangagwa securing re-election amid disputes from opposition parties. The Southern African Development Community Electoral Observation Mission (SEOM), led by Zambia’s Nevers Mumba, reported irregularities in the electoral process, leading to tensions between Harare and Lusaka.

The report’s findings strained relations as Zimbabwe’s ruling party, Zanu-PF, viewed Zambia’s involvement as interference. This marked a departure from the traditionally amicable relations between the two countries and highlighted differing approaches to governance and electoral integrity within SADC.

Tensions escalated following President Mnangagwa’s comments during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Mnangagwa expressed concerns about Zambia’s relationship with Western countries, suggesting that the U.S. was consolidating its power in Zambia, which he perceived as a threat to regional security. Zambia’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Mulambo Haimbe, responded by accusing Zimbabwe of attacking Zambia’s sovereignty and seeking intervention from SADC and the African Union (AU) to resolve the dispute.

President Hichilema has denied any militarization of Zambia by the U.S., explaining that Zambia’s military exchange programs with various countries, including the U.S., are routine and not indicative of foreign military bases. Zambia’s stance emphasizes its commitment to maintaining good relations with both Zimbabwe and the international community while asserting its sovereignty.

Zimbabwe has downplayed the severity of the diplomatic rift, emphasizing its long-standing friendship with Zambia. Information Minister Jenfan Muswere highlighted that Zimbabwe is “a friend to all and an enemy to none,” underscoring the importance of preserving historical ties with Zambia5. Despite these assurances, the situation remains sensitive, with both countries navigating complex geopolitical dynamic

The future of Zambia-Zimbabwe relations will depend on how effectively both nations manage their differences and adapt to evolving regional and international alliances. Recent bilateral meetings, such as the Zambia-Zimbabwe Bilateral Consultative Meeting held in Livingstone, demonstrate efforts to consolidate their relationship. These engagements are crucial for addressing current tensions and ensuring that historical bonds remain strong.

The diplomatic tensions between Zambia and Zimbabwe have broader implications for regional stability. SADC’s role in mediating these tensions is critical, as the organization seeks to maintain peace and security in the region. The upcoming SADC meetings, where these issues are likely to be discussed, will be pivotal in resolving the diplomatic row and ensuring that it does not escalate into a larger regional conflict.

The key to resolving these tensions lies in fostering open dialogue and mutual respect. Both nations must recognize the importance of their historical ties while navigating the complexities of modern geopolitics. By engaging in constructive discussions and leveraging regional bodies like SADC and the AU, Zambia and Zimbabwe can strengthen their relationship and contribute to regional stability.

Moreover, economic cooperation offers a promising avenue for collaboration. Enhancing trade ties and infrastructure development can benefit both nations, fostering mutual growth and reinforcing their bilateral relationship. Projects like the proposed railway links between Zambia and Zimbabwe could significantly boost cross-border commerce and regional connectivity.

The diplomatic relations between Zambia and Zimbabwe are at a crossroads, influenced by recent political developments and geopolitical shifts. While historical ties remain strong, both nations must navigate these challenges to preserve their bilateral relationship. The involvement of regional bodies like SADC and the AU will be crucial in mediating tensions and ensuring that the region maintains its stability and cooperation. As both countries look to the future, their ability to address current disputes will set the stage for continued collaboration and mutual growth in the Southern African region.