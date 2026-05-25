Source: Tributes pour in for activist Masarira -Newsday Zimbabwe

Linda Masarira

ZIMBABWE is mourning the death of outspoken politician and activist Linda Masarira, who died yesterday at the age of 43, leaving politicians, academics and civil society leaders shocked by her sudden passing on.

Masarira, president of the Labour, Economists and African Democrats (LEAD), was widely described as fearless, vocal and always ready to express her views on national issues, regardless of whether they aligned with mainstream opinion.

She was also a human rights activist known for advocating for democracy, equality, gender balance, women’s and girls’ rights, inclusion and economic and political freedom for marginalised groups in society.

Masarira founded the political party LEAD in Zimbabwe and was a member of the Political Actors Dialogue, which was formed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Politicians and academics who spoke to NewsDay said Masarira was an activist in her own right whose contribution enriched democratic discourse in Zimbabwe.

National Constitutional Assembly leader Lovemore Madhuku told NewsDay that Masarira’s death was devastating, describing her as a towering voice in Zimbabwe’s democracy.

“It’s really devastating news. She was a very towering light in our democracy. She was quick to have her opinion expressed and the mere presence of those views, although they were different from our own views, enriched the democratic process because democracy is all about expressing different views and how you manage those views to show we are a true democracy,” Madhuku said.

“In whatever was happening in the country, you would quickly learn what Linda thought and you would prepare to engage her.

“I last met her when we were going to have a debate on Constitutional Amendment No 3 Bill. We were going to be three. We did not share the same opinion as she thought some aspects were progressive.

“I have seen some people saying she supported Constitutional Amendment No 3 Bill, but she only supported some clauses,” he added.

Academic and Sapes Trust director Ibbo Mandaza said he was shocked by the news, recalling Masarira’s solidarity during difficult moments.

“It’s shocking. The last time I saw Linda was when the Sapes Trust offices were bombed. She came in solidarity. A funny human being. An activist in her own right,” Mandaza said.

Permanent secretary in the Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services ministry, Ndavaningi Mangwana, also paid tribute to Masarira, saying her death had left the nation poorer.

“It is with a heavy heart that I mark the passing on of Ms Linda Masarira, a loss that leaves us all diminished. May she find eternal peace,” Mangwana said.

“Linda never hesitated to lend her voice to the nation’s most pressing conversations. In her absence, we are left so much poorer.”

Masarira rose to prominence through her activism and later became one of Zimbabwe’s most recognisable female political figures, known for her strong opinions and active participation in national debates.