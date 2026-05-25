Source: Chamisa no sellout, victim of ‘electoral theft’, says ally –Newsday Zimbabwe

Nelson Chamisa

HWANGE Central legislator Daniel Molokele has defended former opposition leader Nelson Chamisa amid accusations that he is “a sellout,” saying instead Chamisa is a “victim of electoral theft” following Zimbabwe’s disputed elections.

The remarks come amid renewed public debate over Chamisa’s political role, following questions raised by Greater Hwange Residents Trust coordinator Fidelis Chima about if the former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader is still active in politics.

“Is Chamisa still in politics? Are there political programmes that he is doing?” Chima asked, while noting that other opposition figures such as Douglas Mwonzora and Lovemore Madhuku are visibly engaged in political activity, including criticism of Constitutional Amendment No 3 Bill (CAB 3).

Chima said he did not subscribe to their politics but they were visible in opposing the constitutional changes.

In response, Molokele rejected suggestions that Chamisa had withdrawn from politics, describing him as central to Zimbabwe’s opposition politics.

“President Nelson Chamisa is not a sellout. He is actually a victim of electoral theft,” Molokele said.

Chamisa claimed victory in the 2018 and 2023 presidential elections, allegations rejected by the government and Zimbabwe’s electoral authorities.

Molokele said Chamisa remained committed to political change despite setbacks and internal divisions within the opposition.

He said Chamisa was pursuing what he described as “agenda 2026,” focused on building a broad citizen-led movement rather than forming a new political party.

“Under agenda 2026, he has made it clear that he is not going to form another political party. Instead, he is pushing for a citizen-led and centred broad-based movement in the broader struggle for a new democratic Zimbabwe,” he said.

The legislator blamed the 2023 recall of opposition lawmakers for weakening the opposition in Parliament and enabling progress of constitutional amendments.

He accused self-styled CCC interim secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu of working with the ruling Zanu PF party to trigger recalls that shifted the parliamentary balance of power, an allegation Tshabangu denies.

“The reason we are having CAB 3 today is simply because of the recalls initiated by a fake CCC secretary-general,” Molokele said.

He said the regional bloc, Sadc, raised concern over the credibility of the 2023 elections.

Chamisa, who has largely maintained a low public profile since stepping back from formal opposition structures early in 2024, has recently stated on social media that he does not support CAB 3.

Molokele reiterated his support for Chamisa, describing him as a “people’s president” and his preferred candidate for the country’s top leader.