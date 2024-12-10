Source: Trip money ‘disappears’ at Banket Primary School –Newsday Zimbabwe

In a letter addressed to the District Schools Inspector for Zvimba Andrew Matsikiti on December 4 this year, parents fingered four staff members in the scam.

PARENTS and guardians are up in arms with authorities at Banket Primary School after they allegedly abused part of the money raised for a school trip to Victoria Falls in October this year.

The matter was exposed during a meeting between the parents and school authorities recently amid allegations that teachers who were part of the trip stole US$3 080 prejudicing 14 learners.

“Sometime in October 2024, the school advertised an annual educational tour of the Victoria Falls where willing and able parents or guardians were asked to pay US$220 on behalf of their learners in order to facilitate smooth travel, accommodation, meals as well as an array of activities that had been lined up for them to partake once they got there,” the parents said.

“We are very sad to put it on record that we have some parents numbering about eight at the time of writing this report who paid money to four members of staff (names held) without receiving receipts as proof of payment.

“We are also saddened to report that upon investigations we learnt that the school bursar took receipt of only 55/56 students for this trip leaving the remaining 14/15 students being present in the bus whom we believe had their money taken without it being receipted.”

They said on the second day of the trip, learners were forced to eat rotten food.

“The learners had most of the lined-up activities cancelled for one reason or the other. We were also alerted to the effect that our children endured a nearly 600km distance without food on their return from Victoria Falls.

Those with pocket money were only allowed to buy in Gweru after seven plus hours from the time they departed. A classic example is when we took the bursar [to task] to explain why there was an accommodation receipt from Venus Hotel yet learners were booked at Budget Lodges. There was no clear explanation except to say that it was what had been presented by the staff that went with learners,” they said.

The parents called on the school development committee to investigate the issue while demanding justice and transparency.

The school head Nelson Nzombe confirmed the developments saying the matter was under investigation.

His sentiments were echoed by Matsikiti yesterday.

“We are aware of the reported matter at Banket Primary School and we have sent a team to investigate the matter.

“Unfortunately, I am not allowed to comment further on the matter but our team is on the ground as we speak,” he said.