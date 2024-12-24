Source: Triple bus accident claims two – The Southern Eye

TWO people died on the spot while two others were injured in a road accident involving three buses along the Masvingo-Beitbridge Highway on Sunday.

The accident involved Tombs Motorways, Mbokoto, and Rimbi buses.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the accident occurred when the Tombs bus hit a donkey resulting in it being parked by the roadside.

“ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred this morning at the 197-km peg along Masvingo-Beitbridge Road involving Tombs Motorways, Mbokoto and Rimbi buses. The Tombs bus was parked by the roadside after it had hit a donkey and passengers were being transferred to the Mbokoto bus which was also parked by the roadside.

“Two people died while two others were injured when a Rimbi bus rammed into the trailer of the Tombs Motorways bus before ramming into the Mbokoto bus. The bodies of the two victims were taken to Beitbridge Hospital mortuary for post-mortem while the injured are admitted to the same hospital,” said Nyathi.