Truck driver faces culpable homicide charges 

THE driver of a haulage truck, who last week jumped a stop sign at the intersection of Masvingo-Mbalabala and Tokwe-Mhandamhambwe Roads, resulting in the death of four people when a car hit his truck, is now facing culpable homicide charges.

According to the police, the driver will appear in court once investigations have been completed. Four people were killed and two others injured, when their car hit the truck, after its driver drove through a stop sign. National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said investigations were in progress.

The accident occured at the 55km peg along Masvingo-Mbalalabala Road, on Tuesday, at around 3:30 pm, he said.

“Four people were killed while two others were injured, when a Nissan Note carrying five passengers rammed into a Freightliner after the truck driver failed to obey a stop sign at the intersection of Masvingo-Mbalabala Road and Tokwe-Mhandamhambwe Road. The bodies of the of the victims were taken to Chivi District Hospital mortuary for post mortem, while the injured are admitted at the same hospital.”

Comm Nyathi urged drivers to be responsible and road safety conscious, obey all road rules and not overtake recklessly. Public service vehicles had to be roadworthy.

According to the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe, an average of 4 250 accidents occur every month throughout the country, and almost all are a result of human error, that is inattention, misjudgement, overtaking mistakes and failure to observe road rules and regulations by drivers.