Zim students shine in China 

ICT Minister Dr Tatenda Mavetera (right) celebrates with the winners, Mia Mudzingwa, next to her, and Chakwizira Diza. In the green outfit is the Africa Telecommunications Union Secretary General Mr John Omo just after the awards were presented.

Victoria Ruzvidzo recently in SHANGHAI, China

TWO Zimbabwean students emerged the best in sub Saharan Africa in a Huawei Technologies competition in which they produced a video that told their digital excursion in Shanghai, China.

Theirs came out tops in terms of quality and content.

Harare Institute of Technology (HIT) Software Engineering student, Mia Mudzingwa and Telone Centre for Learning Telecomms Engineering student, Chakwizira Diza, were announced winners at a colourful ceremony during the MWC Shanghai Technology Conference.

The results were announced at the Leadership Employability Advancement Possibility (LEAP) summit held in Shanghai last Friday.

“The award is a great honour and the fact that we won it as Zimbabwe, I hope it’s an inspiration to other people because I am coming from Murehwa; a very small town in Zimbabwe and Maya is coming from Harare so we represent the youth demographic in Zimbabwe,” said Diza.

Mia was equally elated.

“I feel honoured to have been announced as one of the people who won the award,” she said.

The two were chosen to represent Zimbabwe under the Huawei-Zimbabwe Annual Seeds for the Future Project, which takes students from Information Communication and Technology-based institutions across the country for training.

The Zimbabwean students were among a number from sub Saharan Africa.

LEAP is Huawei’s digital talent development programme, which operates in 27 countries and regions in sub Saharan Africa.

Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Minister Dr Tatenda Mavetera, who witnessed the event, could not hide her joy.

“Zimbabwe always leads and we are happy. Through the visionary leadership of His Excellency President ED Mnangagwa; he always tells us that we need to go out there and shine, that is why you saw me ululating and showing excitement. Why? Because wherever we go as Zimbabweans we take a lead, we show and we prove that this is who we are.”

She said the two winners would become digital ambassadors to spread the digital gospel among students countrywide.