Source: Truck drivers in trouble for sexually abusing passenger -Newsday Zimbabwe

A TOP Channel truck driver and his colleague on Thursday appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court facing allegations of sexually abusing a male passenger.

Richard Ncube (48) and Alex Moyo (22) were facing aggravated indecent assault charges when they appeared before Harare magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa.

The two were remanded in custody until November 19 for bail application.

According to court papers, on November 10, the complainant boarded a haulage truck at Halfway in Chegutu which was being driven by Ncube, who was being accompanied by Moyo acting as his assistant.

The complainant, who we shall not name for obvious reasons, intended to go to Chitungwiza via Harare.

The court heard that the parties arrived in Harare, where Ncube drove to Zim Meal Company in Waterfalls, and parked his truck.

While there, the complainant remained seated on the passenger’s seat and dozed off waiting for sunrise.

Ncube allegedly removed the complainant’s clothes and started caressing his body.

The court heard that the complainant asked Ncube to stop as he was not interested.

It is alleged that Moyo then intervened and produced a gun-like object and threatened to shoot the complainant if he did not co-operate.

Ncube allegedly smeared some petroleum jelly on his backside and started sucking the complainant’s manhood.

He had anal sexual intercourse without his consent.

After the act, the complainant slept in the accused’s truck since he was not familiar with the area where they were.

The following morning, he left the scene and went to ZRP Mbare, where he reported the matter, leading to the arrest of the two accused persons.