Source: Poor drainage system irks Harare residents -Newsday Zimbabwe

HARARE residents have voiced their frustration and demanded immediate action from the Harare City Council (HCC) to improve the drainage system in the central business district (CBD) after heavy rains on Wednesday left several streets submerged, disrupting traffic and movement of pedestrians.

Parts of key roads such as Julius Nyerere Way, Rezende Street and Chinhoyi Street were flooded, creating significant challenges for both motorists and pedestrians.

Zimbabwe National Organisation of Associations and Residents Trusts national chairman Shalvar Chikomba called on the HCC to urgently improve the drainage system in the CBD.

Chikomba emphasised that the council should prioritise infrastructure maintenance to prevent recurring flooding and ensure public safety.

“It is the responsibility of the Harare City Council to provide services that make life easier and safer for residents,” he said.

“The poor drainage system, which led to severe flooding, highlights a lack of adequate maintenance. The council must act now to upgrade and unblock the drainage system to prevent flooding and protect residents from these disruptions.”

Residents echoed Chikomba’s sentiments, expressing frustration at the council’s continued inaction.

A resident, Mercy Gwande, expressed her frustration, saying: “The council has neglected these issues for far too long. We are tired of wading through water every rainy season. Mayor Jacob Mafume and his council need to step up and address this recurring problem.”

Tatenda Moyo, a resident of Mbare who works in the CBD, said council’s failure to maintain the drainage system was evident.

“The flooding makes it impossible to get to work on time, and it poses safety risks to everyone. Immediate and long-term solutions are necessary. This can’t keep happening.”

Abigail Mutasa pointed out the potential health hazards posed by the poor drainage system.

“Stagnant water creates a breeding ground for mosquitoes and other diseases,” she said.

“We cannot afford to have such health threats due to council incompetence. We demand urgent action.”

Residents also called on the council to address another risk posed by ageing trees in various parts of the city.

“The council must cut down old and big trees that pose a danger to both people and vehicles. We have seen branches fall during storms, which can easily cause fatalities,” said Hilda Mhizha.

Residents have made it clear that they expect the city’s leadership to act decisively and urgently to prevent further flooding incidents and ensure that public safety and health are safeguarded.