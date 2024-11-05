Source: Trucker in trouble for name-dropping Chiwenga -Newsday Zimbabwe

A TRUCK driver is in trouble after threatening Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) chief executive officer Douglas Zimbango to reinstate the company’s human resources manager who had been suspended.

The trucker Cosmas Kazuzu (45) allegedly sent a message masquerading as one Matinyadze from Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga’s office.

Kazuzu, who is being represented by Scott Panashe Mamimine, allegedly made multiple calls to Zimbango threatening to reveal ZCDC officials’ alleged involvement in diamond theft.

The trucker, who on Friday appeare before magistrate Tapiwa Banda, was remanded in custody and is expected to apply for bail today.

It is the State’s case that on August 5, Kazuzu contacted Zimbango purporting to be from Chiwenga’s office.

He threatened him that he was in possession of a document which incriminated the complainant in theft and fraud involving diamonds he allegedly committed at his workplace.

During the conversation, Kazuzu coerced the complainant to withdraw disciplinary charges against Lavet Wadawarewa, the company’s human resources manager.

It is alleged that on August 12 this year, the accused person sent a text message to the complainant threatening him with dismissal from his position if he did not drop the disciplinary charges against Wadawarewa.

According to State papers the message read: “hallo sir ndaida kutaura nemwi, zvino madzima phone yenyu. Kususpender Wada kwemwaita zvinoreva kuti mune munhu wemurikuda kupa post yehuchief HR. Hino isu tinokuyambirayi kuti munhu wenyu iyeye wamuri kuda kupa post iyoyo mukadzi, Munaona kuruza mabasa. Ndati ndikuyambireyi zvenyu nekuti tichazozviteererawo pamberi apo. Ndatenda. Matinyadze, VP Chiwenga’s Office”.

It is further alleged that on August 16, the accused contacted Elias Mvere, the chief security officer at ZCDC and identified himself as Matinyadze from Chiwenga’s office, adding that he had phoned him to understand the position on the suspension of Wadawarewa from his position and his pending disciplinary case.

During the conversation, the accused told Mvere that he was in possession of a document which outlined criminal activities happening at ZCDC involving the complainant and other senior managers and he intended to take it to Chiwenga if the complainant did not withdraw the disciplinary charges.

On the same date, the accused person used his mobile phone to send a document to Mvere titled Developments @ ZCDC and ordered that the same document be sent to the complainant.

The document allegedly had allegations of theft and fraud against the complainant and other senior managers at ZCDC.

Mvere raised a complaint with Zimbango, whom he sent the document via WhatsApp.

Investigations led to Kazuzu’s arrest.