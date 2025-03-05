Source: Tsholotsho armed robber jailed – The Southern Eye

A 19-YEAR-OLD man from Tsholotsho has been sentenced to two years imprisonment for armed robbery.

The convict, Mayibongwe Ncube, appeared at the Tsholotsho Magistrates’ Court to answer to a charge of robbery. He robbed Siyabonga Dubeat at knife-point near Celebration Life Church on February 17 this year.

The court heard that Dube was walking between Mavela Secondary School and Celebration Church around 7pm when Ncube confronted him, brandishing a knife and demanded his Samsung J4. Out of fear, the complainant handed over the phone to Ncube.

Dube filed a report at ZRP Tsholotsho the next day, leading to Ncube’s arrest and the recovery of the stolen phone and weapon.