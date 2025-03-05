Source: Dispute over Byo sewer turns into death threats – The Southern Eye

A BULAWAYO-BASED war veteran has accused Zanu PF ward 24 councillor Tavengwa Zidya of threatening to send a “hit-squad” to deal with him following a misunderstanding over a blocked sewer at his house.

The ex-combatant, who is also a Zanu PF member, Mitsho Khutswekhaya Ndlovu, said he was disturbed by Zidya’s threats, a charge the councillor denies.

Ndlovu said the misunderstanding arose after he reported a blocked sewer in his ward in February.

“I had been trying to call for assistance from the councillors but the problem was taking too long to be resolved,” he told Southern Eye.

“I confronted the councillor but instead of resolving the matter he removed me from a residents WhatsApp group accusing me of insulting people in the group.

Ndlovu said the threats were discomforting.

“I feel disturbed being in the ruling party and we have such people within our structures. I’m told he wants to bring his hit squad,” Ndlovu said.

Zidya confirmed the misunderstanding between him and Ndlovu but denied threatening to harm him.

“We all know that there is a challenge of sewer blockage,” Zidya said.

“I tied to assist him but he continued to insult those who were trying to reason with him within the residents group and I removed him because he was causing chaos, but I have no reason to fight him.”

Bulawayo United Resident Association chairperson, Winos Dube, urged residents to make use of the residents associations.

“We blame the council systems that are not functioning properly,” Dube said.

“Some councillors do not want to work with residents associations, maybe they fear that their jobs can be in danger.

“Councillors cannot be in all corners and they are policymakers, but residents associations are always on the ground and people should work with them.”