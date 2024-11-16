Source: Tsholotsho man battles for life after hippo attack – The Southern Eye

A TSHOLOTSHO man under Chief Tategulu, Matabeleland North province, is battling for life at Mpilo Central Hospital after he was attacked by a hippopotamus at a local dam.

According to villagers, the victim was identified as Lathi Nyathi.

Ward 21 councillor Felix Tshuma confirmed the incident.

“I have heard about the attack at the dam this week, we will go and visit him on Friday (yesterday) at Mpilo Hospital. I am not sure what really transpired, but the challenge is that there is a serious shortage of water and villagers end up sharing water with animals,” he said.

“Our boreholes have dried up. This is the first incident, what I know is that there is a hippopotamus at this dam.”

Tsholotsho Rural District Council chairperson Rophas Ndlovu, who is also the council spokesperson, said the ward Campfire management is making some arrangements to assist the family and also pay medical bills for the victim.

Efforts to get a comment from Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority spokesperson Tinashe Farawo were fruitless.