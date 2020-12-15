Tsitsi Dangarembga’s passport temporarily released

0

Source: Tsitsi Dangarembga’s passport temporarily released – NewsDay Zimbabwe

THE court has granted renowned Zimbabwean author Tsitsi Dangarembga’s application to have her passport temporarily released so that she travels abroad for a fellowship event in Germany.
Dangarembga is jointly charged with Julie Gabriel Barnes on allegations of participating in a  public gathering with an intention to promote public violence during the July 31 nationwide demonstrations.

The duo had surrendered their passports as part of bail conditions. More details to follow…

Related posts:

  1. Charges against Tsitsi Dangarembga must be dropped, argue writers
  2. Tsitsi Dangarembga: Life in an ‘ever-narrowing Zimbabwe’
  3. Africa basks in Booker boost for female writers
  4. Dangarembga seeks bail relaxation 
  5. Crisis Coalition Gender Committee Chairperson speaks on gender based violence
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *