Two Arrested In Harare For Selling Fake Brake Fluid

In a statement issued on Tuesday, 11 February, ZRP spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrests. He said:

The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of Selina Nyurwa (33) and Ashley Kasambarara (32) for selling counterfeit products in Harare.

On 03 February 2025, Police from Harare Licence inspectorate received information that a foreign owned company operating along Bristol Road, Workington, Harare and at corner Bank Street and Harare Street, was selling counterfeit brake fluid and prime bond silicon.

Subsequently, the Police acted on the received information leading to the arrest of the suspects and recovery of 593 boxes of counterfeit brake fluid comprising 16 849 units and 88 boxes of prime bond and silicon comprising 8 800 units.