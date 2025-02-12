Source: ZRP Releases Names Of 17 Drug Barons And Suppliers
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has released the names of 17 people arrested in connection with drug-related crimes across the country between 08 January 2025 and 11 February 2025.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, 11 February, ZRP spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said that there is no going back in the fight against drug and substance abuse.
He encouraged the public to continue reporting information on drug barons and suppliers through the National Complaints Desk at (0242) 703631 or via WhatsApp at 0712 800 197.
The following individuals were listed by the police:
- Tafadzwa Kagande (37), of Horning Close, The Grange, Harare was arrested on 08th January 2025 for unlawful possession of 251 kilogrammes of dagga.
- Wadzanai Siyamachira (38) of 97 Street, Warren Park D, Harare, was arrested on 17th January 2025 for possession of three grammes of Cocaine.
- Yeukai Sandra Bangajena (34) of Witchens Farm, Banket was arrested on 22nd January 2025 for unlawful possession of unregistered medicines including, 124 X 10 Iblucap tablets, 15 grammes Epidem Cream, 6 X 120 mls Clairman Lightening Cream, 20 X 10 Ibuprofen, 78 X 2 Cafemol tablets, 6 X 60 ml Paw Paw Lait oil and 20 X10 Doxycycline 100 mg capsules.
- Blessing Phiri (27) of Block B 13, Matererini Flats, Mbare, Harare was arrested on 23rd January 2025 for unlawful possession of five grammes of Crystal Meth.
- Sheena Mugwagwa (36) of Area 16 Dangamvura, Mutare was arrested on 24th January 2025 for unlawful possession of 50 grammes of Crystal Meth and 7 X 100 mls of Broncleer Cough Syrup.
- Kalisto Bisenti (45) of Jongwe Road, Mufakose was arrested on 24th January 2025 for unlawful possession of 19 grammes of Crystal Meth.
- Tatenda Rusere (38) alias Jack of Glenview 2, Harare was arrested on 24th January 2025 for possession of 23 grammes of Cocaine.
- Morgan Kadungure (26) of Glenwood, Epworth, Harare and Pride Ezra Madamombe of Ushewekunze, Harare were arrested on 04th February 2025 at a security check point at the 50 kilometre peg along Beitbridge-Masvingo Road for unlawful possession of 34 kilogrammes of dagga.
- Elizabeth Masando (39) of Block 4, B4, Nenyere Flats, Mbare, Harare was arrested on 05th February 2025 for possession of unregistered medicines which include, 30 X 100 ml bottles of Ardco Salterpyn and 39 X 100ml bottles of Broncleer Cough Syrup.
- Sandra Tirivangani (35) of Block 3, B4, Nenyere Flats, Mbare, Harare and Perpetua Madamombe (30) Block 3, B4, Nenyere Flats, Mbare, Harare were arrested on 05th February 2024 for unlawful possession of 136 sachets of skunky dagga.
- Naison Takaindisa (37) of Chiedza Township, Karoi and Necious Chipangura (22) of Orangevale, Harare were arrested on 06th February 2025 for unlawful possession of unregistered medicines including 1900 Compound Magnesium Trisilicate tablets, 11 000 Ibuprofen tablets, 3 000 Quick tablets, 800 Kifaru Sildenafil tablets, 1000 Amoxylin 250 mg capsules, 6000 Super Apeti tablets and 12 Gold skin lotion.
- Bezel Munodawafa (35) of Dustin Road, Hillside, Harare was arrested on 07th February 2025 for unlawful possession of three grammes of Crystal Meth.
- Moleen Mazani (24) of Mazani Homestead, Njikiza, Nyatsime, Chitungwiza was arrested on 10th February 2025 for the cultivation of five plants of dagga.
- Wellington Simbarashe John (27) of Mugaragunguwo Street, Mufakose, Harare was arrested on 11th February 2025 for unlawful possession of Crystal Meth.
COMMENTS