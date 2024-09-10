Two Chegutu women raped, murdered 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Inspector Ian Kohwera

Conrad Mupesa

Mashonaland West Bureau

Two Chegutu women in their 50s went missing on Friday and were yesterday morning found murdered near Mupfure River.

There was an indication that they had been raped.

The women’s bodies were also burnt to conceal the horrendous act.

Provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Ian Kohwera confirmed the incident this afternoon.

It is said Mrs Sekesai Antonio (59) and Mrs Alice Zhuwau (54) had left their homes around 7.30 am on Friday to search for firewood at a nearby farm.

The two did not come back home on Friday and this prompted people to conduct a search.