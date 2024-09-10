President takes China ties to higher level 

President Mnangagwa meets Mr Zhou Xuddon, chairman of global ferrochrome giant, Xin Gang Lian Group in China last week

Fungi Kwaramba recently in China

From the bustling industrial hubs of Shenzhen to the historic museum of Chairman Mao in Shaoshan, and finally, the diplomatic corridors of Beijing, President Mnangagwa met with China’s political elite and billionaire investors.

This visit held special significance for the President, who underwent rigorous military training in China six decades ago.

He has always been inspired by the teachings of modern China’s founding father, Mao Zedong, but emphasising the importance of remaining truly Zimbabwean and embracing that which fits the Zimbabwean context and ultimately spur the country’s modernisation.

Since assuming power in 2017, President Mnangagwa has prioritised strengthening relations between Zimbabwe and China, elevating their partnership to unprecedented heights.

Throughout his visit, President Mnangagwa engaged in fruitful discussions, exploring opportunities for cooperation and growth.

He was warmly received by Chinese leaders, who appreciated his commitment to deepening Zimbabwe-China ties.

As he departed China, President Mnangagwa reflected on the fulfilling experience, knowing that his efforts would yield lasting benefits for Zimbabwe and its people.

Speaking of his visit to China, the President, who has since returned to Zimbabwe, said he aims to emulate China, avoid mistakes that have been made by advanced countries and ultimately catapult Zimbabwe to the zenith, as an upper-middle-class economy by 2030.

In an interview with China Media Group, President Mnangagwa said his visit to China had been inspirational. At the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), countries of the Global South defined strategies that will ultimately deliver a third of the world’s population from poverty to prosperity.

“It’s (FOCAC) an occasion when both China and Africa share the challenges which we face, the successes which we are scoring together because we are all determined to have a future that uplifts the lives of our people. So it’s an occasion which we all cherish when we come together as heads of state,” he said.

The President said since the last FOCAC Summit, there has been tremendous mordenisation in China, which could be replicated in other countries of the Global South like Zimbabwe.

“If we look at the last conference we held in 2018 and today, there has been a tremendous transformation in our respective countries, because we all are determined to modernise our respective countries, to industrialise our respective countries. As we come to China, which has rapidly developed and modernised its economy, we get insights into how they have travelled that journey, and the challenges which we face, some have been resolved here. So it’s an advantage for us to leapfrog the challenges that have been resolved.

“Instead of inventing the wheel, we take on board the solutions which have been achieved by China. Well, as we know, a very important part of this forum is exchanging ideas on how to join hands towards building modernisation,” said the President.

In his remarks at the FOCAC Summit, Cde Xi laid down a 10-point proposal to promote the modernisation and industrialisation of Zimbabwe and other African countries.

He said Beijing will open its markets to 33 least developed countries (LDCs) in Africa, which will enjoy zero tariffs on all Chinese products.

Over the next three years, China is willing to provide funding of US$50.6 billion to support its 10-point initiative.

The world’s second biggest economy will also encourage Chinese companies to invest at least US$9 billion in Africa.

At the Summit, Zimbabwe and China reaffirmed their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership of Cooperation, signing 17 agreements and memoranda of understanding (MoUs) across various sectors, that include, agriculture, and mining.

Notably, while Zimbabwe was already a strategic partner of China, thanks to President Mnangagwa’s engagement efforts, other African countries had their status upgraded at the summit.

At their meeting held at the magnificent Chinese Great Hall, President Mnangagwa and President Xi resolved to strengthen trade and cooperation for mutual benefit and to continue cooperating on the global scale to create a just and equitable world.

“It was an honour to visit Shaoshan City where we toured Chairman Mao Museum and village. The great patriot of China and revolutionary Icon Chairman inspired our own liberation struggle for Zimbabwe’s independence. My visit to Nanjing city, 60 years ago, we were calling it Nanking now we are calling it Nanjing, specifically to Nanjing Army Command College was like a homecoming after about 61 years since I undertook my initial military training at that institution,” reminisced the President.

With China now the world’s second biggest economy and also a world leader in technological innovations, the President, who, during his multifaceted visit toured companies that include Build Your Dream, Huawei, and NARI said China’s development is good news for the developing world.

“I applaud you, Your Excellency and dear brother, for the innovations , state-of-the-art high-tech industry that China has developed under your visionary leadership. Trailblazing companies such as BYD and Huawei, help leapfrog development riding on new development technologies for a greener planet.”

He also congratulated Cde Xi for his election as the general secretary of the Communist Party of China as well as President of China.

“We are confident that this thrust (of modernisation) will not only benefit your people but impact the global south for a shared future for all mankind,” he said.

“Your Excellency and dear brother, since my last state visit in 2018 relations between Zimbabwe and China have grown from strength to strength under the comprehensive strategic partnership of cooperation. The people of Zimbabwe are grateful for the invaluable support and life-saving COVID-19 vaccines you sent to us, personal protective equipment and the deployment of medical teams to assist in Zimbabwe’s health sector, we can never forget,” said the President.

In his remarks, Cde Xi said China will always stand ready to cooperate with Zimbabwe.

“We are for a just and equitable world order, contribute to the development of our two countries. China will always stand ready to cooperate with Zimbabwe another developing country. Our relations have deepened over the years and have become stronger,” said Cde Xi.

After the bilateral engagements, the two leaders witnessed the signing of 17 agreements in various areas, demonstrating the depth of cooperation between Harare and Beijing.

Under President Mnangagwa’s leadership, Zimbabwe has witnessed a significant surge in trade with China.

Notably, Chinese private sector investments in Zimbabwe have grown exponentially, from $445.9 million in 2019 to a substantial $3,4 billion in 2023, representing a remarkable seven-fold increase.

In recent years, China has invested heavily in Zimbabwe, committing over US$2,2 billion to multi-billion dollar projects primarily in mining and manufacturing.

The investments include the US$1, 5 billion Manhize Dinson Iron and Steel Project, the Afrochine Ferrochrome Smelters, the Sinomine Resources, Zhejiang Huayon Cobalt and Chengxin Lithium Group among others.

To date, 472 investment licenses have been issued to Chinese companies, with more in the pipeline.

China’s support has solidified its position as Zimbabwe’s “all-weather friend,” with bilateral ties yielding significant benefits that also include concessional funding for projects in energy, telecommunications, agriculture, defense, and health.

The construction of Hwange Thermal Power Station Units 7 and 8 (US$997 million) Kariba South Hydro Power Station (US$533 million), the Expansion of Robert Mugabe International Airport (US$152 million), and the upgrading of Victoria Falls Airport (US$150 million).

Additionally, China has assisted Zimbabwe in building key national projects, such as the Parliament building (US$140 million).

The two nations also cooperated extensively in health and agriculture, with China providing significant support during the Covid-19 pandemic and drilling boreholes across the country to aid Zimbabwe’s modernization and industrialization efforts towards Vision 2030.

The forum promoted economic cooperation and trade, encouraging investment and infrastructure development, supporting sustainable development and poverty reduction, and enhancing political and diplomatic relations.

It also sought to foster people-to-people exchanges and cultural cooperation.

Benefits for Zimbabwe included increased investment, economic growth, improved infrastructure development and enhanced political and diplomatic relations.

The forum also opened for Zimbabwe and other African countries access to Chinese technology and expertise, in agriculture and infrastructure development, since and technology.