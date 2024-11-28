Source: Two die after boat capsizes -Newsday Zimbabwe

RESIDENTS are calling for increased awareness on water traffic safety after two men lost their lives when the boat they were travelling in was hit by a storm in Lake Kariba.

According to witnesses, the small boat, which was carrying three people, including the coxswain, was overwhelmed by the storm and capsized.

Two people drowned, while the third survived.

The body of one of the victims was recovered on Monday, while the second was yet to be recovered by yesterday.

“It is essential that the water and inland department, as well as the police, conduct awareness campaigns in both urban areas and fishing camps to prevent these accidents,” said Clever Chura Foshtino, a Kariba resident.

Samson Coffee, spokesperson for the Kariba Urban Residents Association, emphasised the importance of observing safety precautions while travelling on the lake.

“Avoiding travel at night and overloading vessels can help to reduce accidents,” he said.

“Additionally, travellers should always wear life jackets.”

This year alone, more than five people have lost their lives in Lake Kariba due to various factors, including overloading and travelling at night.

The accidents have highlighted the need for increased awareness and education on water traffic safety in the Kariba area.

Recently, Water and Inland Lake captain, Adan Nyekete, emphasised the need to adhere to lake safety regulations at all times.

“We urge all lake users to exercise caution and follow safety guidelines to prevent accidents,” Nyekete said.

“We will continue to work with stakeholders to promote water traffic safety awareness and prevent further accidents.”